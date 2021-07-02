Meet Penn State's Class of 2022 Commitments

Following a busy month of June, Penn State's Class of 2022 continues to grow. Following the addition of WR Tyler Johnson a few weeks ago, junior college OL J.B. Nelson became the most recent player to commit Friday afternoon. Because he's unranked currently, the Nittany Lions remain at No. 8 overall in the Rivals Team Rankings, but once he's assigned a star rating, Penn State should be ranked at least No. 7 overall, ahead of Baylor. Of course, with a flood of additional prospects expected in the coming days, there's a chance for this class to reach as high as No. 2 overall if everything falls in place. For now though, here's a recap of the 13 players who have committed to Penn State. Related: Lackawanna OL JB Nelson commits to Penn State

DE Ken Talley, QB Beau Pribula, TE Jerry Cross and OL Drew Shelton together at the Lion Strong 7-on-7 tournament back on June 25.

Johnson's recruitment was relatively quick, as Penn State didn't extend an offer until about a month before he committed, May 18. He started out speaking with Ty Howle primarily before getting to know Taylor Stubblefield, and once both sides felt comfortable with each other, they wasted little time when it comes visiting, as Johnson came to University Park for an unofficial visit on June 16. He worked out for the staff that afternoon, running a 4.47-second 40 and a 4.18-second shuttle. Those times, combined with his work during field drills solidified the offer. Penn State's staff then decided to bring him back to campus less than 48 hours later for an official visit, June 18-20. He ended up calling the staff to commit on the ride home from that visit, and would announce his commitment publicly June 21.

Alex Bacchetta is the No. 1 ranked punter in the Class of 2022 by Kohl's Kicking, and he said he'll focus on that, along with holding and kickoff duties, which he wants to compete for when he arrives at Penn State. Bacchetta is a product of Westminster in Atlanta, which also produced former Penn State punter Blake Gillikin. Bacchetta and Gillikin have worked out together in the past and maintain a close relationship. Bacchetta received offers from Arkansas and Virginia, while Baylor and Alabama also expressed an interest. He has other connections to Penn State, but his choice to commit to James Franklin and his staff came down to feeling valued. He said the staff treated him like he was a five-star quarterback, which was important to him.

Tyrece Mills picked up an offer from Penn State at the end of March. With Lackawanna playing just two games this spring before the season was canceled, there isn't much film on Mills, but the staff's connection with Lackawanna head coach Mark Duda and the whole program allowed them to offer Mills before other schools came into the mix. He didn't speak about his recruitment much before making what was somewhat of a surprise commitment on May 5. A native of Philadelphia, we learned that Mills has maintained a very close relationship with Deion Barnes, who's now a grad assistant at Penn State and was previously part of the staff at Northeast while Mills was still in high school. 'I know they're going to take care of their own there,' Mills said following his commitment. 'I know it's real genuine. Knowing somebody personally up there on the staff just makes that a lot easier.'

A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Maleek McNeil's size makes him an intriguing prospect at 6-foot-8, 340 pounds. But he combines that size with noticeable agility and speed that comes from a lifetime playing basketball, which makes him even more interesting for Phil Trautwein and James Franklin. After taking a self-guided visit to campus during the spring, McNeil decided that he didn't need to wait for the dead period to open up to make his decision, spurning the idea of taking official visits and committing to the Nittany Lions on May 1. McNeil held eight offers by the time his recruitment wrapped up, including Auburn, Duke and Pitt. He chose Penn State from a final three that also included Boston College and Rutgers.

Drew Allar became the second quarterback commit in this class back on March 8. He was a priority for new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, but Allar made sure to cite the influence the entire coaching staff had on his decision, not just the new PSU play-caller. Allar's stock rose quickly, and it still continues to rise after a strong start at the Elite 11 this weekend. Allar, a native of Medina, Ohio, chose the Nittany Lions over Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas A&M, Washington and Tennessee, earning 27 offers in total as of this writing. The Fighting Irish entered the picture late, offering Allar shortly before his commitment to Penn State, and there was some speculation that Allar might reconsider, but the Nittany Lions still won out. Allar shut down his recruitment at the same time as Beau Pribula, the other quarterback in this class.

Mehki Flowers is one of the most exciting athletes in the state of Pennsylvania, and thus an absolutely crucial add for the Nittany Lions. He made New Years Day extra special for the Penn State coaching staff when he gave them his verbal commitment. Listed as an athlete, Flowers could play safety or receiver at the next level and has shown the level of athleticism and ball skills necessary for either role. Flowers had 22 offers, including the likes of Arizona State, Rutgers, Pitt, Nebraska Virginia Tech and West Virginia, but stayed in-state. "Home is where the heart is," Flowers said after his commitment. Staying nearby was important to him, as was the knowledge that his family can make the trip whenever they want.

Anthony Ivey's recruitment got kickstarted after he camped with the staff in June 2019. He then returned for a game a few months later in September and ultimately earned an offer from the staff shortly after that visit. It was Ivey's second FBS offer. Overall, he took four visits to Penn State in 2019, while Virginia and West Virginia also got him on campus before the pandemic shut in-person recruiting down. He went on to earn 12 offers total, including an offer from Auburn in Aug. 2020, but come the fall, he knew his top schools, with Penn State, Arizona State and West Virginia all making the cut. He went on to commit to the Nittany Lions at the end of October. In four games last season, Ivey totaled 546 yards on 23 receptions, scoring eight touchdowns. For his career, he's up to 1,389 yards on 63 receptions (22 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.

One of the more enthusiastic members of Penn State's Class of 2022, Ken Talley committed to Penn State back in September of 2020, becoming the fifth member of the class. He has a close relationship with Penn State graduate assistant Deion Barnes, who formerly served as the defensive coordinator at Northeast High School, which Talley currently attends. Now, Talley is an active recruiter himself, frequently interacting with other prospects online and encouraging them to give the Nittany Lions a chance. Originally, it was believed that he'd play linebacker at the next level, but he's since packed on the pounds and is now roughly 6-foot-2, 245 pounds. Because of that, he's expected to play defensive end. Talley chose the Nittany Lions from 21 offers, with Florida, Michigan and Texas A&M being a few notable schools. Before his commitment, however, he narrowed his list to Penn State, Arizona State and Tennessee.

Drew Shelton grew up outside of Downingtown, Pa., and played for Downingtown West his first three seasons before transferring to IMG Academy this past winter. A true offensive tackle prospect, he's been Penn State's top-ranked committed throughout the entire class. The Nittany Lions were one of the first handful of schools to offer back in May 2020, and he took a self-guided tour of campus that August, just about a month before he announced his commitment. Since transferring to IMG, he's picked up interest from a handful of schools, but it ultimately ended up being Florida, who had already offered previously, that proved to be Penn State's top competition this summer when he decided to take visits. Shelton took an official visit to Gainesville during the second weekend in June, but he returned to State College for the other three weekends, while also squeezing in weekday trips to Rutgers. He's yet to finalize his commitment, but we expect him to stick with his original commitment. Shelton is an Under Armour All-American.

Jerry Cross earned an offer from the Nittany Lions on April 30, 2020, and it was his fifth scholarship offer at the time, with Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin all offering previously. Almost immediately, Cross made it clear that he was very interested in Penn State, as he and Tyler Bowen clicked right from the start. It didn't take long for him to realize what he wanted to do either, as Cross would end up committing to Penn State on July 28, 2020. A four-star prospect, Cross also earned offers from Arizona State and Purdue, but his commitment has been as firm as anyone's over the past year, despite the fact that he never even saw State College until this past weekend, June 25-27, when he took an official visit.