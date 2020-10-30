Future Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula has taken his game to a different level this season, and that progression was never more clear than it was Friday night.

Facing last year's PIAA Class 6A runner-up in Central Dauphin, Pribula and his Central York teammates went down 7-0 in the first quarter and never looked back, defeating the Rams 42-15. Pribula played one of the best games of his career, scoring five touchdowns and totaling 340 yards of total offense. You can watch every run and pass from Friday night's win below.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial