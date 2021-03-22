While the state of Pennsylvania has not been producing the volume of high-level football prospects that it may have several decades ago, it is still pumping out some impressive athletes on the individual level, especially in the eastern part of the state. Steelton-Highspire and Central Dauphin East transfer Mehki Flowers is one of those four-star prospects that’s jumped onto the national stage with some impressive film. It’s what lies beneath those highlights that’s most interesting, however. The 2021 athlete is being recruited as both a receiver and a safety, the latter of which is how Penn State leans currently. We’ll delve into his film and see what has made Flowers a national prospect at both positions.

Athleticism: From a pure upside perspective, Flowers is a great prospect no matter where you play him. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound rising senior is a tremendous athlete that can blow by almost any defender and still look like he’s not trying. Most of this is on display while playing receiver.

He’s deceptive in the fact that he sets up defenders well and does not turn on the jets until he sees that they’ve settled their feet. It’s really hard to get a gauge on how fast he is because of this and because of the level of talent he faced on a regular basis.

As much as his game is about athleticism, it’s more about a holistic approach to the word. He doesn’t alway seem like he’s the fastest player on the field, but he’s elusive and can run by most defenders. When you combine this with his frame and growth potential, it’s easy to see why he would make a very appealing safety prospect.

Vertical & Catch Point: If you’re looking for the “wow’ factor to Flowers’ game, look no further than his work at the catch point. It’s phenomenal on both sides of the ball.