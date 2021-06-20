For just this month, the NCAA is allowing Division I schools to put 2022 prospects through drills for up to one hour during unofficial visits only, and as expected, James Franklin and his staff have been taking advantage of that rule almost daily. This past week, they worked out a handful of prospects, including Ridgeway, Va., wide receiver Tyler Johnson.

Although he already held an offer, Penn State still had a few questions about the Magna Vista prospect, so he decided to take them up on the opportunity this past Wednesday, June 16, and it proved to be an excellent decision, with Johnson impressing in multiple ways, including a 4.45-second 40-yard dash.

Franklin and his staff then decided to bring him back to campus for the start of an official visit about 36 hours later. Now it feels as if the Nittany Lions are firmly in the driver's seat with 6-foot, 175-pound wide out.

