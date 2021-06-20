Penn State finds itself as the team to beat for Imhotep Charter linebacker Keon Wylie following this weekend’s official visit.

Despite the fact that he grew up in Philadelphia, Wylie had never actually been to State College until this weekend. He admitted this morning that the Nittany Lions are now not only “leading” his recruitment, but also confirmed that he’ll make a commitment in just under two weeks from now, July 3.

“The coaching staff was definitely the highlight of trip,” Wylie said. “They’re just real genuine people. Real nice.”