Nick Singleton's trainer: 'I think the sky's the limit'

Dane Miller, Nick Singleton's longtime trainer, remembers a session last summer, over Zoom, when the newest Penn State running back commit put his physical and mental strength on full display. Unable to connect in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Singleton and Miller wanted to strengthen the running back's legs. The problem, of course, was that Singleton had no squat rack in the small, sweaty garage that served as his makeshift weight room. With 330 pounds worth of weight at his disposal, Singleton improvised. As Miller monitored his progress through a screen, Singleton executed a 330-pound clean, and followed it with six 330-pound front squats. "He's doing that in his garage, which is this little 12-by-12 garage, hot as hell," Miller said. "No music's on because he needed his phone to get into Zoom, so we couldn't play any music. It would just be me and him on Zoom. "One, the mental aspect of that, and then, two, he's cleaning 330 and then front squatting it for six reps. That's hard. That's very hard. "I would venture to say that there's very few high school kids as strong as him across the board."

Four-star running back Nick Singleton is Penn States 18th commitment in the 2022 class

Singleton is Penn State's first running back commit in the 2022 class and the No. 8 ranked running back prospect in the country. Out of Shillington, Pa., Singleton is — as of now — the second-highest rated member of the Nittany Lions' Class of 2022, coming in one spot behind offensive lineman Drew Shelton at 124. Miller has been working with Singleton since he was a pre-teen, and while his unique athleticism didn't become apparent until he got older, Singleton's attitude always impressed Miller. "I think what was more special than anything was not his physical ability, but more the fact that he's at the end of fifth grade, sixth grade, seventh grade and eighth grade, and it was just this relentless training, four-to-five days a week, no real complaining," Miller said. "I think that was the most special part that stuck out early on, it was just, 'Man, this kid does not stop.' He just keeps coming back." In Singleton's view, Miller explained, completing the tasks that help make you better is easy. Being an athlete is about putting in the work. That's something that he's never wavered from.