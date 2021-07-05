Five Penn State targets who could setoff fireworks by committing soon

Penn State is in the middle of a torrid recruiting run in the Class of 2022, but even when dominoes are falling the right way, one question always remains: Who's next? The Lions set off plenty of fireworks over Fourth of July weekend, netting commitments from JB Nelson, Keon Wylie, Zane Durant, Tyreese Fearbry, and Kaleb Artis between Friday and Sunday. More decisions are on the horizon, however, and to play off summer tradition, today we look at five uncommitted prospects on Penn State's board who would set off firework-like reactions within the fanbase if they one day commit to the Nittany Lions.

DE Dani Dennis-Sutton

Five-star DE Dani Dennis-Sutton is set to announce his commitment on July 22

Dani Dennis-Sutton has long been one of Penn State's top targets regardless of position, and after a busy June, the nation's No. 11 player overall and No. 1 end is ready to make a decision. A five-star from McDonogh in Owning Mills, Md., Dennis-Sutton will choose between the Lions, Georgia and Alabama on July 22 at a time to be determined, and it seems to be down to Penn State and Georgia with less than three weeks remaining. “I would say that having some of my former teammates [at Penn State] is important," Dennis-Sutton recently told Blue-White Illustrated. "Obviously, at the end of the day, I’m going to go wherever is best for me, but I would say that’s a plus for them. The location is closer, too. That’s good for my family, but Georgia has a lot to offer, too, and so does Alabama. "It’s stressful, but I will say that no matter where I end up, I’m confident in my ability. I don’t mean that in an arrogant way, but I am a confident person and I feel blessed to be in this position. I really do wish I could go to all of these schools.” Penn State has recruited one of the nation's top defenders for nearly three years now, and earning his commitment would equal the addition of a cornerstone piece to the Class of 2022.

RB Nick Singleton

Penn State coach James Franklin and top Class of 2022 back Nicholas Singleton pose for a photo. (Image via Twitter)

Governor Mifflin four-star running back Nicholas Singleton will end his recruitment tomorrow, July 6, when he picks between Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Alabama, and Penn State. This one has seemingly come down to the Nittany Lions and Fighting Irish, and both schools impressed the 6-foot, 205-pound prospect and his family during June official visits. Because of it, both storied programs seem to have a reason to feel good prior to the word becoming public. "Overall, me and my family had a great time at Penn State," Singleton told BWI following his trip to campus. "The whole coaching staff and players were all very nice and amazing. The thing that kinda stood out was when we all walked in the stadium and were looking around the field, watching the highlights on the board and just visualizing ourselves making a big play." Penn State wants two backs in this cycle, and it also wants to lock up Pennsylvania's top player on offense. It could fulfill half of the first and secure the second soon. Tune in tomorrow. He's expected to announce at 5 p.m. eastern time.

WR Darrius Clemons

Darrius Clemons took his official visit to Penn State during the final weekend in June.

Unlike many of his peers, four-star Portland, Ore., receiver Darrius Clemons is not racing to make a decision in July. Instead, he's told BWI that fall is a more realistic timeline. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound pass-catcher has developed a close bond with some of the Lions' commits, and spent time during his official visit with Kadan Saunders, Drew Allar, and Jerry Cross, among others. USC, Auburn, and Oregon also received official visits. “The whole experience really was great, and having all the commits there this weekend definitely helped a lot," Clemons told BWI after his official to Penn State. "Also, man, just driving from the airport to the hotel, and seeing the stadium, that’s when it really kind of became surreal. It’s incredible. A strong start for Mike Yurcich's offense in September could help bolster the Lions' chances, but this seems to a true toss-up in early July.

RB Kaytron Allen

James Franklin and Ja'Juan Seider pose with Kaytron Allen and a family member during his official visit.

Penn State already has one IMG Academy commitment from Downingtown native Drew Shelton, and it is aiming for another with Kaytron Allen. Allen is a four-star who Rivals ranks as the No. 6 running back in this cycle. He has 35 offers to his name, but the 5-foot-11, 215-pound prospect chose to use his June visit window to see the Lions, Florida, Georgia, and Michigan State. Lions running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider leads the charge with Sunshine State product, and the two have developed a close relationship. “Me and Coach Seider have a great relationship,” Allen told BWI prior to his visit swing. “We’ve been talking since day one and he’s always been consistent with me. Also, they’re RBU, so I feel like I got to check it out. But Coach Seider is a great person and I like the way he teaches his running backs and the way they use their running backs. That all stands out to me.” Penn State has some options at this position, but make no mistake, it would be thrilled to add Allen whenever he's ready to decide.

WR Cristian Driver

WR Cristian Driver visited Penn State for the first time a few weeks ago.