Five Penn State targets who could setoff fireworks by committing soon
Penn State is in the middle of a torrid recruiting run in the Class of 2022, but even when dominoes are falling the right way, one question always remains:
Who's next?
The Lions set off plenty of fireworks over Fourth of July weekend, netting commitments from JB Nelson, Keon Wylie, Zane Durant, Tyreese Fearbry, and Kaleb Artis between Friday and Sunday.
More decisions are on the horizon, however, and to play off summer tradition, today we look at five uncommitted prospects on Penn State's board who would set off firework-like reactions within the fanbase if they one day commit to the Nittany Lions.
DE Dani Dennis-Sutton
Dani Dennis-Sutton has long been one of Penn State's top targets regardless of position, and after a busy June, the nation's No. 11 player overall and No. 1 end is ready to make a decision.
A five-star from McDonogh in Owning Mills, Md., Dennis-Sutton will choose between the Lions, Georgia and Alabama on July 22 at a time to be determined, and it seems to be down to Penn State and Georgia with less than three weeks remaining.
“I would say that having some of my former teammates [at Penn State] is important," Dennis-Sutton recently told Blue-White Illustrated. "Obviously, at the end of the day, I’m going to go wherever is best for me, but I would say that’s a plus for them. The location is closer, too. That’s good for my family, but Georgia has a lot to offer, too, and so does Alabama.
"It’s stressful, but I will say that no matter where I end up, I’m confident in my ability. I don’t mean that in an arrogant way, but I am a confident person and I feel blessed to be in this position. I really do wish I could go to all of these schools.”
Penn State has recruited one of the nation's top defenders for nearly three years now, and earning his commitment would equal the addition of a cornerstone piece to the Class of 2022.
RB Nick Singleton
Governor Mifflin four-star running back Nicholas Singleton will end his recruitment tomorrow, July 6, when he picks between Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Alabama, and Penn State.
This one has seemingly come down to the Nittany Lions and Fighting Irish, and both schools impressed the 6-foot, 205-pound prospect and his family during June official visits. Because of it, both storied programs seem to have a reason to feel good prior to the word becoming public.
"Overall, me and my family had a great time at Penn State," Singleton told BWI following his trip to campus. "The whole coaching staff and players were all very nice and amazing. The thing that kinda stood out was when we all walked in the stadium and were looking around the field, watching the highlights on the board and just visualizing ourselves making a big play."
Penn State wants two backs in this cycle, and it also wants to lock up Pennsylvania's top player on offense. It could fulfill half of the first and secure the second soon. Tune in tomorrow. He's expected to announce at 5 p.m. eastern time.
WR Darrius Clemons
Unlike many of his peers, four-star Portland, Ore., receiver Darrius Clemons is not racing to make a decision in July. Instead, he's told BWI that fall is a more realistic timeline.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound pass-catcher has developed a close bond with some of the Lions' commits, and spent time during his official visit with Kadan Saunders, Drew Allar, and Jerry Cross, among others.
USC, Auburn, and Oregon also received official visits.
“The whole experience really was great, and having all the commits there this weekend definitely helped a lot," Clemons told BWI after his official to Penn State.
"Also, man, just driving from the airport to the hotel, and seeing the stadium, that’s when it really kind of became surreal. It’s incredible.
A strong start for Mike Yurcich's offense in September could help bolster the Lions' chances, but this seems to a true toss-up in early July.
RB Kaytron Allen
Penn State already has one IMG Academy commitment from Downingtown native Drew Shelton, and it is aiming for another with Kaytron Allen.
Allen is a four-star who Rivals ranks as the No. 6 running back in this cycle. He has 35 offers to his name, but the 5-foot-11, 215-pound prospect chose to use his June visit window to see the Lions, Florida, Georgia, and Michigan State.
Lions running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider leads the charge with Sunshine State product, and the two have developed a close relationship.
“Me and Coach Seider have a great relationship,” Allen told BWI prior to his visit swing.
“We’ve been talking since day one and he’s always been consistent with me. Also, they’re RBU, so I feel like I got to check it out. But Coach Seider is a great person and I like the way he teaches his running backs and the way they use their running backs. That all stands out to me.”
Penn State has some options at this position, but make no mistake, it would be thrilled to add Allen whenever he's ready to decide.
WR Cristian Driver
We could have gone a number of different directions with the final slot, as the Lions are in good shape with a handful of other top players who would cause a big, positive reaction if they earned their commitment.
All four players listed above hold a four-star rating, so we decided to keep that theme going with Ath. Cristian Driver. The son of former Green Bay Packers great Donald Driver, Cristian is listed as a safety on Rivals but could also play wide receiver at the next level. His official visit to Penn State was the only one he took this summer, and it put the Nittany Lion staff in a good position moving forward.
"I think out of all the coaches that I've met, as far as on the college level, this is the best group of coaches and staff I've ever been surrounded by," Driver told BWI following his visit. "I think just the way that Coach Franklin, Coach [Taylor Stubblefield], Coach Yurcich and a bunch of other people on the staff took my family in this weekend, it really was great. I enjoyed my time down there. Everything Coach Franklin got to show my family was excellent. It's a great group.
Versatility is always nice, and that's what the staff would gain here in Driver. We'll know his decision in a little over three weeks from now, as he's set to announce on July 29.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook