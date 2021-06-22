Four-star Ath. Cristian Driver has held an offer from Penn State for almost two-and-a-half years now, but following a nearly 16-month dead period, this past weekend was his first opportunity to finally check out State College for himself.

Driver and his family have a longstanding relationship with head coach James Franklin, as his father, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver, was coached by Franklin during his time with the Packers. In fact, Cristian told us in a previous interview that Franklin is more like "an uncle," to him than just another coach.

Knowing that, it should be no surprise that this weekend's official visit was a hit with the Liberty Christian prospect. Ryan Snyder caught up with him Monday evening to recap it all.