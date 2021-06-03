Q&A: Rivals250 Ath. Cristian Driver opens up about Penn State

When your father played 14 seasons in the NFL, is a Super Bowl champion, a four-time Pro Bowler and in the Green Bay Packers' Hall of Fame, it's inevitable that media coverage is going to play a big role in your family's life. When you add in the fact that you're a rising junior who's ranked among the top college prospects in the entire country, and you hold offers from the top schools in every Power Five conference, it's understandable that you wouldn't want to do interviews all that often. As many top prospects find out, once you do one or two, everyone wants to speak with you, and that can end up being a major burden.

For Cristian Driver, son of former NFL wide receiver Donald Driver, he's not one to open up about his recruitment much, and with good reason. His father is a fan favorite to many who grew up watching him. Living in that shadow can't be easy, but it's also something Cristian doesn't shy away from. As he told Blue White Illustrated today, he wants to follow in his father's footsteps, not just playing at the highest level, but playing the same position his dad dominated for years. But before he gets to that stage, he has to figure out which college he's going to attend first. Fortunately for Penn State fans, the Nittany Lions sit in a very strong position for a multitude of reasons.

After bugging him for what feels like a month, Driver agreed to chat with BWI's Ryan Snyder Thursday afternoon to talk about James Franklin, Taylor Stubblefield and his upcoming official visit, which takes place June 18-20.