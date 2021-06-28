Penn State hosted seven important uncommitted prospects this past weekend for the school's final batch of official visits, but one would be hard argue that wide receiver Darrius Clemons wasn’t the most important player among that group.

Although the Nittany Lions have already earned commitments from three true wide receivers in this year’s class, plus athlete Mehki Flowers, Clemons’ combination of size (6-foot-4. 210 pounds) and athleticism (4.37-second 40-yard dash) makes him a weapon that is sorely needed.

“The whole experience really was great, and having all the commits there this weekend definitely helped a lot," Clemons said. "Also, man, just driving from the airport to the hotel, and seeing the stadium, that’s when it really kind of became surreal. It’s incredible.

