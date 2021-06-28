With just a few days remaining in the month of June, it’s about to be crunch time for five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton.

During the first half of the month, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound edge rusher checked out three schools, beginning with Georgia that first weekend, June 4-6, followed by Penn State (June 11-13) and Alabama (June 18-20). Although he had already seen Penn State previously, that visit was just to see a game, and it also came way back in the fall of 2019. That made all three official visits incredibly important when it comes to where he’ll ultimately end up. Now, it feels like he’s getting close to deciding.

“I’ll probably be announcing a date for my commitment here soon, either this week or next. I’m still trying to talk to my family about that,” Dennis-Sutton said. “Now that I got these visits in, I have a real feel for all of these schools. It’s going to be hard to pick one. I wish I could go to all of them, but we’ll figure it out. I know I need to get this over with soon.”

