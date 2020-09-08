Listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Talley primarily played defensive end last season at Northeast High School, but he's expected to play the SAM outside linebacker position for the Nittany Lions. His recruitment came down to Penn State, Arizona State and Tennessee.

“Obviously, I’m real close with Coach [Deion] Barnes,” Talley said. “I think everyone knows that I’m real close with Deion. He’s like family."

Talley went on to add, “I already liked Penn State a lot, so having him up there only helps everything. He’s been taking me up there for years. Before he was part of their staff, he already showed me where to eat up there and some other things around the town. I learned a lot about Penn State from him.”

In addition to Barnes, Talley has also became comfortable with regional recruiter Terry Smith and defensive coordinator/linebacker coach Brent Pry.

“I like Coach Pry. He’s a cool dude. Honestly, they’re all real cool,” Talley said. “One thing about their coaches is that we talk about so many other things than just football. I like it. I feel like I get to know them, but he’s a real good coach, too.”

Last summer, Talley ran a 4.64-second 40-yard dash at Penn State's Elite Prospect Camp. He also had a 4.41-second shuttle. He then returned to State College for two more visits, attending the season opener against Idaho last August and the win over Michigan in October.