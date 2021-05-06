Ryan Snyder: What stands out about Tyrece Mills? He’s gone under the radar a bit compared to some of the previous players Penn State has taken. What do fans need to know about him?

Mark Duda: He’s a really versatile guy. I was talking to Coach [James] Franklin [Wednesday] morning and I really think he can play any position on the field aside from like nose tackle or a three-tech. First of all, he’s a big, physical kid. If you look at him, he looks like he’s 30. If you look at him, his body is really developing, so he can play at that level. He can run like a safety, he could play linebacker, he could probably play corner here, too. So, he’s really a gifted athlete. That’s one thing that makes him different from everybody else.

Also, he’s an extremely aggressive kid. He’s like Brisker in that regard. We always say that we should have a siren on his helmet to warn his teammates, because when he comes up there, he hits the opponent and his own guys, too. He’s just that kind of kid. He wants to blow things up. He also has that ability to find a guy and make a great tackle. We blitz him a little bit, too, which is fascinating when you watch him. He’s just teasing those guys who really can’t block him. One other thing is that he has good ball skills. The son of a gun can go back there and play centerfield and do a really good job of that, too, so he’s really versatile. He’s done this really rapidly, too. He came in and just every practice he got better and better and better. We got into our second game and that’s all it took. By that game, we knew he was our best defensive player on field, and that’s saying something, for sure. So, the kid is just a quality player. He has a great attitude about playing and is certainly a super physical guy.