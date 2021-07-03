Film Evaluation: Keon Wylie

Penn State picked up commitment No. 14 in Imhotep Charter linebacker Keon Wylie. Listed at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Wylie builds on the Friday commitment of offensive lineman J.B. Nelson and becomes the first true linebacker to commit to the Nittany Lions' Class of 2022. So, what can Penn State fans expect from the staff's newest addition? BWI analyst Thomas Frank Carr breaks down Wylie below.

Strengths

Shedding Blocks: It’s always fun to watch a player who is not only talented physically, but also good at football. Wylie makes great use of his hands and knows how to quickly shed blocks as a run defender and as a passer. This is a universal skill to any player who engages with the offensive line and will serve him well in his transition to off-ball linebacker. Whether with speed, agility or power, Wyle shows that he can make blockers miss. Length and Strength: Wylie has also unlocked the secret of leverage. He knows how to convert his speed to power as a pass rusher but can also anchor adequately well at the point of attack in the run game. He does this by using his long arms to win the point of contact while having a great pad level to engage his strong lower-body as a run defender. He’s not violent and overpowering in nature, but he’s more than strong enough to be a factor as a run defender. Closing Speed: The fun begins once Wylie has disengaged with his blocker. He has a great closing burst to the football that he used to rack up sacks and big plays as a defensive end. That burst will be essential to getting through holes as a linebacker and getting to the football. Related: Keon Wylie discusses his commitment to Penn State

Areas of Development

Finishing Plays: Wylie is a smart, hard working football player who has the skills to chase plays down from the backside. Yet after the initial burst off the line and block destruction, he doesn’t always finish the play. It doesn’t seem to be a question of effort, as he clearly plays hard in every other aspect. It may be something to keep an eye on as he develops. He may simply be a box player who can’t sustain elite speed sideline to sideline. Positional Skills: The building blocks are all there but implementing them at a different position will be a challenge. Linebacker has become one of the hardest positions to execute properly from a mental and physical standpoint and even the best at the position have some holes in their game. Wylie will have to be a voracious learner and a student of the game in order to play the position up to his physical potential. Coverage Skills: This specific subset of positional skills will be critical to find out the upper limits of Wylie’s potential. We’ve seen evidence of former defensive ends being able to close on underneath routes in coverage and play downhill in the passing game. But will Wylie learn to play in 360 degrees of space? Everything from his ability to flip his hips to his diagnostic abilities are complete unknowns.



Projection