BREAKING: In-state LB Keon Wylie commits to Penn State

Class of 2022 outside linebacker Keon Wylie has committed to Penn State. Listed at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Wylie is the 14th commitment in Penn State's 2022 class following the announcement of OL JB Nelson yesterday. A native of Philadelphia, he plays his high school football at Imhotep Charter and is the No. 42 ranked prospect at his position and the No. 18 ranked prospect in the state of Pennsylvania. "I just really connected with their coaches well and I like how they plan to use me in their defense," Wylie said. "I was the only linebacker up there for my [official visit], so when we did the position meeting, I got a lot of time with Coach [Brent] Pry. He was really breaking down how he would use me in their defense and things like that."

Wylie chose Penn State out of 29 offers, including the likes of Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas A&M. In addition to his trip to University Park, he ended up taking official visits to Kentucky and Pitt. He admitted that he actually committed to the Nittany Lions two weeks ago, during his official visit, but still took the trip to Kentucky to see what they had to offer. "When I went down to Kentucky, I wouldn't say that they had me second guessing, but I did realize that they have some really good people there and that they'd be a good school, too, if it wasn't for Penn State," Wylie said. "But, I was already committed, and once I say I'm committed, I'm not going to be someone that decommits."