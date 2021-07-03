BREAKING: In-state LB Keon Wylie commits to Penn State
Class of 2022 outside linebacker Keon Wylie has committed to Penn State.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Wylie is the 14th commitment in Penn State's 2022 class following the announcement of OL JB Nelson yesterday. A native of Philadelphia, he plays his high school football at Imhotep Charter and is the No. 42 ranked prospect at his position and the No. 18 ranked prospect in the state of Pennsylvania.
"I just really connected with their coaches well and I like how they plan to use me in their defense," Wylie said. "I was the only linebacker up there for my [official visit], so when we did the position meeting, I got a lot of time with Coach [Brent] Pry. He was really breaking down how he would use me in their defense and things like that."
RELATED: Five things we learned about Penn State recruiting in June
Wylie chose Penn State out of 29 offers, including the likes of Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
In addition to his trip to University Park, he ended up taking official visits to Kentucky and Pitt. He admitted that he actually committed to the Nittany Lions two weeks ago, during his official visit, but still took the trip to Kentucky to see what they had to offer.
"When I went down to Kentucky, I wouldn't say that they had me second guessing, but I did realize that they have some really good people there and that they'd be a good school, too, if it wasn't for Penn State," Wylie said. "But, I was already committed, and once I say I'm committed, I'm not going to be someone that decommits."
Wylie has touted graduate assistant Deion Barnes, as well as recruiting director Kenny Sanders, as the two staff members who have kept in touch most frequently throughout his recruitment.
"If [Coach Barnes] wasn't up there, I'm not saying I wouldn't still end up there, but it could've been different. He was the guy I talked to the most throughout the whole process. He played a big part in my decision."
Penn State last signed a player from Imhotep Charter in 2016 with the addition of defensive end Shaka Toney.
"I'm just a dedicated and hard-working player," he said. "I want to make all my teammates better."
- Blue-White Illustrated's Ryan Snyder contributed to this report
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook