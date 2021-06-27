About 11 months after he gave James Franklin and his staff a verbal commitment, Class of 2022 tight end prospect Jerry Cross made it to Penn State for the very first time.

He wasn't the only one. Nine commits were on campus for the final weekend in the June window.

"It was everything they told me it would be plus more," Cross said. "Campus is beautiful, it was something that I honestly never seen before. Everyone’s welcoming and I really didn’t even want to go back home."

