WR Anthony Ivey links up with QB Beau Pribula at Rivals Camp

With both players making the trip to North Jersey for Rivals Camp, Pribula and Ivey were able to not only work on their timing and rhythm together, but they were able to do against some of the best defensive backs in the Mid-Atlantic region. As the tape shows, they did more than hold their own.

Anthony Ivey and Beau Pribula have known each other for a few years now, but the pair got to do something they’ve never really done before this past weekend.

"It was really cool to get to throw with Beau against competition finally. That helped a lot, just seeing how we performed. I thought we both did great,” Ivey said. “We’ve said to each other before that, if we go into Penn State with that connection, that bond, then we already have an advantage. So, it was good to start that chemistry. I thought that was pretty helpful. Overall, it was a lot of fun."'

While Ivey would be the first to tell you that he’s not into recruiting uncommitted players as much as others in the class, there’s still been plenty of contact between him and his future teammates. Just a few weeks ago, he teamed up with both Ken Talley and Mehki Flowers to play for the Central PA Flash 7-on-7 team at the Philly’s Finest 7v7 Tournament of Champions. Even before that event, his relationship with Talley had been growing strong, and that continued this past weekend.

"I started to talk to Ken [Talley] a lot more. I've been seeing him around a lot more, also,” Ivey said. “I feel like I've gotten pretty close with Ken. Personally, I haven't really been recruiting guys that much. That's just not really me. For me, I just really want to get to know my teammates more than anything. We're all in a group chat together, all talking all the time. Those are the guys I speak with a lot."

He added that playing wide receiver with Flowers was “a lot of fun.”

"Me and Mehki lining up on the same side, we had a ton of fun,” Ivey said. “Defenses really had no answers against us that day. I was watching him score, he was watching me score. That was pretty fun, to say the least."

Those three will get the opportunity to come together again in about five weeks from now, when nine of Penn State's 10 committed players take their official visits together, June 25-27. For Ivey, he’s been on campus many times, attending both a camp and multiple games in 2019, but he hasn’t been given the opportunity to tour the ins and outs of University Park. That’s about to change.

“I’ve been up there a little bit. I have a few buddies up there that went to [Manheim Township] that I know, so I've gone up there to see them," Ivey said. "But, I mean, yeah, I'm excited to see what it's like with the coaches and the players. That’s a big part of it that I haven’t really seen yet.”

In the meantime, his training has all of Ivey's focus, specifically speed training.

"I've been working out a lot, of course, but the main thing I've been practicing on is the 40-yard dash," he said. "I've been doing well with starts and stances. I've also been going out onto the field and doing one-on-one sessions, cone work, stuff Iike that. I ran the 40 other day, and I actually posted it on my Twitter. I got clocked at 4.36. That was probably a little faster than I really ran, but I've been running some good times."

