It’s not often that Penn State or any Division I program takes two quarterbacks in the same recruiting class, but with the departure of Micah Bowens, who transferred to Oklahoma back in January, the Nittany Lions have no choice but to add two freshman quarterbacks in 2022. Following Beau Pribula’s commitment, which was way back in August, Franklin and his staff now have their pair with the addition of Ohio native Drew Allar , who joined the class Monday morning. So, what can fans expect? We had BWI contributor Thomas Frank Carr take a closer look at the film.

Arm Talent: I hate the term “arm talent,” so if I’m writing about it, you know it has to be something special. It’s not just strength, although Allar can reportedly throw the ball 70 yards, but rather he has every facet of the term. Allar has a compact, three-quarter release that snaps the ball out of his hand quickly. He can throw off-balance with velocity and can even throw from different arm slots. Then, of course, there’s the actual throwing of the football. The best on-target throw on film was 57 yards and he’s just a junior in high school. There are strong arms and then there’s strength that truly makes a difference. Allar has the latter.