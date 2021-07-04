Film Evaluation: DT Kaleb Artis

Penn State picked up three verbal commitments on Sunday alone, with four-star defensive tackle Kaleb Artis being the last to make a move this evening. A 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive lineman from New York, Artis played end in high school but projects as a defensive tackle at the next level. If there’s one thing Artis isn’t short on, it’s potential. Can defensive line coach John Scott Jr bring out the best in the ultra-talented defensive lineman? Here’s his scouting profile based on his three game spring season. Related: Kaleb Artis opens up about his commitment to Penn State

Strengths

Prototype: There really isn’t a physical tool that Artis lacks. He is an ideal body type for the position at 6-4 with long arms and an incredibly well-developed physique. He’s a rare player who looks like he could step onto a college football field as a freshman and be physically ready. On top of that, he’s quick and moves well in space, as he played defensive end at 295 pounds last year. He’s also a flexible athlete who can play with leverage despite being so long. Length: Artis can quite literally adjust his shoelaces from a straight-legged position (it’s on film). When Artis turns it on, he looks virtually unblockable. A quick jolt from his vine-like arms and he can toss high school tackles aside to get immediate pressure on the quarterback. He has quick hands to get inside and control blocks from the point of contact. Power: All of that lower-body physique is not just for show. Artis has an impressive bullrush and is able to push tackles back into the pocket. He does a generally good job of keeping his pad level down for a taller player, which allows him to unlock his lower-body strength.

Areas of Development

Hand Usage: Even when he’s putting on a show, Artis does not have a sophisticated approach to pass rushing or run defense. He simply bulls players over or uses instinctive moves to get around blockers. Learning to intentionally use his hands and his length will unlock his gifts and make him a terror of a defensive tackle. Football Awareness: There are times that Artis looks a bit lost. One team in particular was able to put him in space and make him look for the football. In that instance there was a lot more thinking than reacting and finding the football. Then there are times that he’s preoccupied with the blocker in front of him instead of searching for the ball and making the plays he’s capable of making. Despite his impressive plays, he still seems young in terms of his football maturity.

Projection