Nick Singleton on PSU: 'They really committed to me and my family early on'

Penn State added arguably its most important commitment of the class Tuesday evening in running back Nick Singleton. A four-star prospect from outside Reading, Pa., James Franklin and his staff were the first Football Bowl Subdivision program to extend an offer to Singleton way back in July 2019. For more than two years, they spent hundreds of hours texting, calling and visiting with each other, and in the end, it was his connection to the staff that won out. "The relationship with the whole coaching staff was a big part of it. It was amazing," Singleton said. "When I went up there for my official, it felt like home and my parents could see that, too. They felt like we were part of the family right from the start. Everyone treated us like family, which made it an easier choice."

His offer came just a few weeks after Singleton camped with the Nittany Lion coaching staff for the first time in June 2019. That trip ended up being one of five true visits that he took to Penn State. That count doesn’t include his trip to Beaver Stadium in April to watch an open practice before the dead period ended. “I’ve been up there so many times. I’ve lost count,” Singleton said. “I believe William & Mary offered first, which made Penn State my first big-time offer. They’ve been recruiting me hard ever since, so that made a big impact, too. They really committed to me and my family early on.” Singleton called Penn State’s recruitment “a team effort from everyone there,” especially since last September, when coaches were able to start initiating conversations with 2022 prospects. However, it should also be noted that Franklin, who is active with all of Penn State’s top targets, may have been even a bit more active with this one. “Coach Franklin has been calling me a lot. He reaches out most days, so just having him always reaching out and staying in contact really showed me how much of a priority I am for them,” Singleton said. “He constantly kept telling me that, as well, but he really showed that with how much he stayed in contact. He really showed me how much they want me at Penn State.” Running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider also had a big impact, especially on Zoom. With no in person visits until recently, Seider made sure that Singleton still understood everything Penn State’s offense could do for him in the year’s to come. “Coach Seider was really active with me on Zoom. He showed me a lot about their running schemes, their different plays that feature the running back. He also helped set me up with Noah Cain, and I really enjoyed talking to him and Journey Brown. Those guys showed me a lot."