A member of the Rivals250, Ivey was offered by the Nittany Lions over a year ago and he's only climbed higher up the recruiting board in the months since. He took four visits to University Park in a five-month span between June - October of 2019. That includes last year's White Out win against Michigan. Ivey's decision came down to Penn State, Arizona State and West Virginia.

Penn State picked up another commitment Thursday with the addition of Manheim Twp. wide receiver and four-star prospect Anthony Ivey .

“Coach Pry started it off with me. That’s who I was originally going back and forth with, but now I’m mainly speaking with Coach Stubbs,” Ivey said, when asked about his relationship with Penn State’s coaching staff last month. “He’s a really cool guy. He’s funny and relatable. I get along with him well. He’s just a cool guy. We text a lot throughout the week and the we talk on the phone probably once or twice a week, too.”

In addition to the coaching staff, Ivey also has a close relationship with Central York quarterback Beau Pribula, who committed to Penn State back in August. The pair worked out together throughout the spring and summer, and have become close friends ever since.

“I talk to Beau all the time,” Ivey said. “We text and FaceTime. We’ve hung out a couple times and have worked out together, too. He’s definitely someone I consider a friend.”

Pribula added, "Me and Anthony have built a really good relationship the past few years. Our high school coaches are friends, so we’ve done a lot of stuff together. Ever since we got to know each other, we’ve become good friends. We’ve hung out together and we’ve worked out before. We text a lot, too, so I would say that I know Anthony well."

Ivey is the second wide receiver to commit to Penn State's Class of 2022, joining Ohio native Kaden Saunders. He's the seventh prospect overall, five of whom hold a four-star rating. The Nittany Lions have also earned commitments from four Pennsylvania prospects. That includes offensive lineman Drew Shelton (No. 3 in PA), athlete Ken Talley (No. 6 in PA), and Pribula (No. 13 in PA). Ivey is the ninth-ranked prospect in the Keystone State. He ranks No. 236 nationally and is the 30th-ranked wide receiver. Penn State's 2022 class remains at No. 3 overall in the Rivals Team Rankings. Ohio State has the top-ranked class, followed by LSU.

Through his first three games of the season, Ivey totaled 17 receptions for 320 yards and four touchdowns. He also missed two games but returned two weeks ago. Manheim Township is 4-2 on the year but out of the District III playoffs this year. They still have two more games on the schedule, beginning tomorrow night against Cocalico (4-2).

