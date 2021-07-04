Four-star DE Tyreese Fearbry breaks down his Penn State commitment

Pittsburgh native Tyreese Fearbry burst onto the scene during an impressive junior season and now the four-star defensive end has announced his commitment to Penn State . The Nittany Lions held off Kentucky , Pittsburgh , and Auburn to land this in-state prospect, their eighth four-star in this class.

"I decided to pick the Nittany Lions because they have a great support system," Fearbry said. "I feel like I can really develop there for the next four years. It's not too far away from my family so they can come see me play.

"They can develop me on and off the field," he said. "As soon as you get there they help you set up everything and I like the way they do it differently than other schools.

"They can develop me and they can put the weight on me," said Fearbry. "I'm tall and I'm very athletic but they also want to put the weight on me to where I can be big and fast coming off the edge."