Four-star DE Tyreese Fearbry breaks down his Penn State commitment
Pittsburgh native Tyreese Fearbry burst onto the scene during an impressive junior season and now the four-star defensive end has announced his commitment to Penn State. The Nittany Lions held off Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Auburn to land this in-state prospect, their eighth four-star in this class.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"I decided to pick the Nittany Lions because they have a great support system," Fearbry said. "I feel like I can really develop there for the next four years. It's not too far away from my family so they can come see me play.
"They can develop me on and off the field," he said. "As soon as you get there they help you set up everything and I like the way they do it differently than other schools.
"They can develop me and they can put the weight on me," said Fearbry. "I'm tall and I'm very athletic but they also want to put the weight on me to where I can be big and fast coming off the edge."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Fearbry is an outstanding edge rusher with elite athleticism. The coaching staff has their work cut out for them because he is very raw technically and has a ways to go before he is physically ready to contribute but they're getting a real natural at the position with tons of potential. Fearbry can consistently win using his speed, athleticism, and his motor but he'll be really tough for elite linemen to stop once he improves the finer details in his game and adds the necessary mass and strength.
Penn State has struggled in recent years to land some notable in-state prospects and they've particularly struggled landing some of the top linemen coming out of the Pittsburgh area. Since the 2015 class, when Penn State signed Ryan Buchholz, Pennsylvania has been home to seven four-star defensive linemen. Penn State didn't sign one of them but that should change this year with the Nittany Lions set to sign four-stars Ken Talley and Fearbry.