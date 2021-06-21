Virginia WR Tyler Johnson calls Penn State 'the right fit'

“I really wanted to just get all of this over with because I know Penn State is the best school for me,” Johnson said, who actually committed to the coaching staff during his drive home Sunday afternoon. “I feel like Penn State has something great for me. I can get to the next level there and be developed. I really just feel like it’s a great place where I can showcase my talent, but there’s also a lot of great people there. I just feel really comfortable with them. It’s the right fit.”

Last Wednesday, Johnson took an unofficial visit to workout with James Franklin and wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield. Although he had already earned an offer, the performance only solidified the staff’s belief in him, as Johnson posted a 4.47-second 40-yard dash and a 4.18-second shuttle. Add in an excellent showing during field drills and the decision to bring Johnson back for an official visit over the weekend, June 18-20, was an easy one.

Penn State picked up its 12th commitment in the Class of 2022 Monday afternoon in Ridgeway, Va., wide receiver Tyler Johnson .

Following his official visit, Johnson expanded on the family atmosphere that Franklin and his staff have created.

“What really stood out was the type of people the staff really were from the time I got there Wednesday up until Sunday,” Johnson said. "I just felt a connection that felt like family and I think that’s important, especially with me being a little ways from home. I feel like if I ever needed something I could go to any one of the coaches."

Throughout his recruitment, Johnson earned 16 scholarship offers. Virginia Tech and Wake Forest both earned unofficial visits earlier this month. During Magna Vista’s spring season, he put up some very impressive stats, totaling 925 yards receiving on just 25 receptions. Johnson also scored a touchdown more than half the time, totaling 13.

Johnson is now the third true wide receiver to commit to Penn State's Class of 2022, joining four-star prospects Kaden Saunders and Anthony Ivey. He's yet to be ranked by Rivals.com, but once he is, the Lions should move up at least one spot ahead of Rutgers to No. 6 overall. Oklahoma is also also expected to add a prospect today, which will move the Sooners up into fifth overall for the 2022 class.

Moving forward, Penn State still has plenty of interest in Texas native Cristian Driver and Oregon resident Darrius Clemons. Driver just took an official visit to Penn State this past weekend, while Clemons will take an official visit this upcoming weekend. Both players are still takes for the Nittany Lions, as Driver could potentially player safety. Ath. Mehki Flowers could also play on either side of the ball.





*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook