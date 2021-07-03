What does Penn State get in Keon Wylie? Imhotep coach offers insight

Penn State picked up its 14th verbal commitment and first from a linebacker in the Class of 2022 on Saturday when three-star Keon Wylie picked the Lions over Kentucky and Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect is the second Philadelphia native to select PSU in this cycle, as the Imhotep Charter standout joins Northeast end Ken Talley. Wylie has long been a priority target for Lions defensive coordinator Brent Pry, and it's easy to see why when watching his film. One of the men who has coached him longest makes it easy to understand, too. Related: LB Keon Wylie discusses his commitment to Penn State

"We started him at defensive end in the youth level, and we moved him to linebacker, and after that, we realized he was really good at rushing the passer, so we moved him to outside linebacker/defensive end," Imhotep Charter associate head coach Cyril Woodland told BWI. Woodland has watched Wylie grow on and off the field for years and said that it was clear from a young age that he was different than most of his peers. That remained true once he reached the high school level. Wylie's recruitment picked up as a sophomore, and he amassed nearly 30 offers before cutting his list to three schools and ultimately picking Penn State, which he officially visited between trips to see the Panthers and Wildcats last month.