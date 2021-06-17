Nitt Clips: Catching up with Five-Star Challenge MVP Kaden Saunders

Future Penn State wide receiver Kaden Saunders put on a show Thursday in Atlanta, winning the most valuable player award at his position at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge.

As one of the leaders of the class, he also made a splash last month when he announced that he was completely shutting down his recruitment, despite multiple schools showing interest. We caught up with him to discuss that, his recent trip for the Whiteout Camp, plus a few outside of the box questions to get to know Saunders better.