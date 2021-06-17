 Watch Kaden Saunders light up the Rivals Five-Star Challenge
Nitt Clips: Watch Kaden Saunders perform at the Five-Star Challenge

Ryan Snyder
Future Nittany Lion Kaden Saunders is having a dominant spring/summer on the national camp circuit, and he did it again Thursday winning most valuable player honors at wide receiver following the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta. As you'll see below, Saunders won nearly every rep during one-on-ones, and he was nearly untouchable in other drills. Check out the highlights here!

