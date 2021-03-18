2022 OL prospect Maleek McNeil discusses top-3, PSU unofficial visit
Penn State cracked the top-3 for 2022 OL prospect Maleek McNeil, he announced Wednesday, alongside Rutgers and Boston College. McNeil, who originally hails from New York City but attends Williston ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news