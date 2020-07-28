"It just feels like a perfect fit for me," Cross said, when asked why he wanted to commit now rather than wait. "It feels like home and I know they'll use me right and get the most out of my ability. They really develop guys, so I know they'll help me get to the next level. I just feel like between the school and the coaches, it offers me the best of both sides."

Listed at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, Cross earned an offer from Penn State at the end of April. He began building a relationship with the staff in the weeks that followed, and when it became clear that he had interest in potentially committing, talks with lead recruiter Tyler Bowen, among others, increased substantially. Despite the fact that he never visited State College, Cross said that he still felt comfortable deciding now.

James Franklin and the Nittany Lion coaching staff picked up its second Class of 2022 commitment Tuesday when Wisconsin tight end Jerry Cross announced his decision on Twitter.

Last Tuesday, Cross and his family met with members of the Penn State football program over Zoom for two hours. In addition to the normal conversations that took place with the coaching staff, Cross said they met with people in the sports science, nutrition and strength and conditioning departments.

Those discussions helped he and his family answer any remaining questions they had ahead of this decision. However, Cross has also done plenty of research on his own.

“I want to major in business and that’s a big major at their school. That’s one of the best majors there," he said. "Also, I just feel like their program can put me in a great position. They’ve produced a lot of guys [at tight end]. Really, just their program overall. It has a ton of history. It’s real legendary and prestigious. There’s a lot to like about both the college and the team.”

Cross actually committed to Penn State last Friday during a conversation with Franklin. He chose the Nittany Lions over Wisconsin and also visited Iowa, Iowa State and Notre Dame. Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue were a few other notable schools that offered.

In the end, relationships proved to be the difference.

"I feel like Coach Bowen is just a real cool guy," Cross said. "He's been straight-forward with me this entire time. Every talk we had, I knew what he was telling me was the truth. But I also feel like we're the same in some ways. We have the same goals and the same visions for where myself and the team are going."

Cross added, "Me and Coach Franklin, we laugh a lot when we get on Zoom. He’s fun and likes to keep it casual. He’s really done a good job explaining their program and showing me what I need to see, but also keeping it loose and sharing some jokes, too."

The Nittany Lions would still like to add a tight end in the Class of 2021. California native Brock Bowers is still undecided, although many believe he's leaning towards Georgia. Thomas Fidone is another player that has interest in visiting Penn State, but the most realistic option is likely Pennsylvania resident Khalil Dinkins. The three-star has been on campus multiple times, including a personal visit with the staff in January.

Cross is the second rising junior to commit to Penn State, joining wide receiver Kaden Saunders, who announced his decision on Saturday. The staff is also the presumed favorite with quarterback Beau Pribula from York, Pa. The Central York signal-caller is set to announce his commitment on Monday, Aug. 3. Penn State also holds a commitment from Class of 2023 tight end Mathias Barnwell.

