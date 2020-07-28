Film Evaluation: Jerry Cross
Penn State has found yet another oversized wide receiver to convert into a tight end at the next level in Milwaukee native Jerry Cross. A rising junior from King high school, Cross has basketball-t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news