Durant's Coach: 'I couldn’t ask for a better player to work with'

Penn State has earned commitments from just over a dozen prospects from Florida over the past decade. Most of those players have come out of either Tampa or Miami. In fact, new defensive tackle Zane Durant is the first from Orlando. A product of Lake Nona High School, Durant broke out as a freshman back in 2018, totaling 35 tackles that season, including six for a loss of yards, adding two sacks. By the time he finished up his sophomore season, it was clear that Durant was true Power Five prospect, with West Virginia being the first school to offer at the end of 2019. Within a matter of months, that his offer count grew to double digits, and it’s been all uphill from there. “Zane is a generational-type kid,” said Lake Nona head coach Anthony Paradiso. “We’ve been open for 12 years and we’ve had two high-level freshmen come in and play at a very high-level right away, and Zane is one of those players. We also had [Tucker] Israel back in 2014, and he signed with Clemson. He was our best offensive player to come through and Zane has been our best defensive player.” Related: DT Zane Durant discusses his commitment to Penn State

In his three seasons at Lake Nona, Durant has helped lead the Lions to a 19-12 record. The program is only 12 years old, and while they’ve had winning seasons all but three years, Nona hasn’t reached the level of some other elite programs in the Sunshine State. However, leaving has never crossed Durant’s mind, and that leadership has been felt throughout the roster. “Everything he does, in the classroom, in the weight room, in the offseason, it’s been excellent, especially in the age where kids are always transferring schools when they don’t get what they want or if they think they can get more somewhere else,” Paradiso said. “With Zane, he’s always been committed to our program, his teammates, his coaches and our school. He’s just an awesome kid and I’ve been blessed to be his coach. I couldn’t ask for a better player to work with, on and off the field.” At 6-foot-1, 260 pounds, Durant is expected to play as either a three- or one-technique defensive tackle at Penn State. Lake Nona primarily plays a 3-4 defense, so Durant has spent most of his high school career playing in the five-technique, although he does have experience further inside. On offense, he’s primarily played tight end, and sometimes even receives carries out of the backfield. Subscribe to Blue White Illustrated's YouTube channel