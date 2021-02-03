Penn State signed 15 players in its Class of 2020 back in December, half of which have already enrolled on campus. Now, all eyes are on four-star defensive end Davon Townley, who's expected to announce this morning at 10 a.m. eastern time. Although this class ranks 30th overall in the Rivals team rankings, the fact that James Franklin and his staff have signed just 15 players has a major impact on that rating. If you look at the other two ways to judge a class, especially those under the 20 prospect threshold, the Nittany Lions rank 16th in average star rating and 15th in average points per player. For some perspective, Penn State's current average per player is 98.2 point. That's substantially higher than last year's average of 80.07 points. Read up on the team's newest offensive players below, or click the link below to learn more about the defensive additions. Get to Know Penn State's Class of 2021: Defense

Wide receiver Lonnie White Jr. was one of Penn State's biggest movers in this year's class, jumping from a two-star prospect to a member of the Rivals250.

Quarterback

Film Evaluation: QB Christian Veilleux ($$) WHAT HE DID - The highest-ranked quarterback prospect to commit to the Nittany Lions in any of the past four recruiting classes, Veilleux delivered three seasons of strong production at three different schools. Beginning as a freshman in the Ottawa City League, Veilleux had 21 passing touchdowns and 1,514 yards before crossing the border to Canisius High in Buffalo, N.Y., as a sophomore. There, he threw for 1,693 yards and 17 TDs and added 267 rushing yards and another four scores. Moving to Potomac, Md., for his junior and senior seasons at Bullis School, Veilleux produced 2,006 passing yards and 29 touchdowns in 2019. The effort helped lead Bullis to the Interstate Athletic Conference championship game. He didn’t play as a senior, as Bullis’s season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WHAT HE WON - Finishing as the nation's No. 14 overall pro-style quarterback prospect in the Class of 2021, Veilleux was named the IAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. Even though his senior year was canceled in its entirety, he still finished as the 15th-ranked prospect in Maryland. WHERE HE VISITED - Veilleux visited University Park in June 2019 for one of the Nittany Lions’ summer camps and impressed then-offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne enough to earn a scholarship offer. The offer was one of 23 that Veilleux compiled, including two late ones from Clemson and LSU last spring. Although Clemson, Duke and Tennessee all landed in his final top four, the Nittany Lions won out and earned his pledge on April 29, 2020. QUOTABLE - Veilleux: “I remember going down there when I was really young. It was, I think, freshman year. I just remember that during the first camp I did, Coach [Joe] Moorhead was still the [offensive coordinator] there. I remember talking to him and he pulled me out in the middle of camp to have me work with the upperclassmen. That was the first time that ever happened for me. I remember thinking, ‘Shoot, this is a big deal.’ But yeah, I’ve always had a relationship with those guys because I’ve been there so many times and I know people who go there, so I visited a bunch.” PHIL’S TAKE - After watching Veilleux’s junior highlight video, I’m convinced he will fit perfectly into new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s philosophy. Veilleux is 6-foot-4, 200 pounds and throws equally well from the pocket and rolling out. Plus, he is a better athlete than some may realize. Veilleux is capable of being an effective runner off the read option. He has 4.67-second 40-yard speed, and in a limited way he can make people miss in space. But what really makes Veilleux a good fit for Yurcich’s system is that he’s an extremely effective deep passer. He has a cannon for an arm and is capable of completing passes 50-plus yards downfield. Veilleux lost some value with the Internet recruiting services when he did not perform well at the Elite 11 QB camp last July. A January enrollee, he will enter spring practice third on Penn State’s depth chart behind Sean Clifford and Ta’Quan Roberson. Spring drills will be important for Veilleux.



Wide Receiver

Film Evaluation: WR Liam Clifford ($$) WHAT HE DID - Clifford enjoyed two immensely productive seasons at St. Xavier. As a senior, he totaled 72 catches for 1,090 yards and 12 touchdowns, helping the Bombers go 10-2 en route to Ohio's Division I state championship. As a junior, he had 77 catches for 1,180 yards and 13 scores, while also adding 55 rushing yards and a TD on the ground. A three-year letterman and two-time team captain, Clifford finished as St. Xavier's career leader in receptions (166), receiving yards (2,538) and receiving touchdowns (30). He also played basketball in high school. WHAT HE WON - Clifford was rated a three-star recruit, as well as the No. 34 prospect in Ohio. Following his outstanding senior season, he was named the Division I Offensive Player of the Year by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association and also was the Greater Catholic League South Player of the Year. As a junior, he won second-team All-State honors and shared his conference's Receiver of the Year award. WHERE HE VISITED - Penn State always had an edge with Clifford, the younger brother of starting quarterback Sean Clifford. He began getting to know James Franklin and the rest of the coaching staff when Sean was being recruited, and he received his offer in the summer of 2019 following a strong performance at a Penn State camp. Clifford also received offers from Duke, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Pitt and Tennessee, among others. But the Nittany Lions were always the team to beat, and in the end, no one did. Clifford committed on Oct. 20, 2019, one day after offensive lineman Nate Bruce announced for PSU. QUOTABLE - Clifford: "I wanted to commit to Penn State because it just felt like home. Every time I'm there, the coaching staff makes me feel like family and it really is just such a special place. I decided to commit [more than a year ahead of the early signing period] because I knew in my heart that's where I wanted to be and because it just felt right. I want to start building this 2021 class and really make something great. I'm so happy to officially be a part of the PSU family." PHIL'S TAKE - Clifford was one of the best route runners in Ohio for the 2020 season and appears capable of playing either the X- or Z-WR position at Penn State. With his ability to run precise routes, he's able to stretch the field vertically despite not having sub-4.4-second 40-yard speed. Clifford does a superior job of catching the ball with his hands, never letting it get to his body. At 6-foot-1, 191 pounds, he has the size to go over the middle and catch passes between the hash marks. He uses his body well to neutralize and shield defenders when he catches the ball at its apex. Clifford understands coverages and knows how to find dead spaces in the secondary in zone coverage. He's an extremely disciplined player who rarely makes a mental mistake. I envision him playing at the Z-WR position at the college level. He's very similar in style to former Penn State receiver DaeSean Hamilton.

Film Evaluation: WR Harrison Wallace ($$) WHAT HE DID - A two-year letterman and team captain, Wallace was also named Pike Road’s MVP for both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Shifting his focus from basketball to football, he helped Pike Road go 10-1 last season, finishing his senior year with 27 receptions for 696 yards and seven touchdowns, as well as 13 carries for 115 yards and a TD. Wallace also contributed as a kick returner, totaling 153 yards, and he had three interceptions on the defensive side of the ball. In all, Wallace was credited with 1,130 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns in 2020, building on a junior campaign in which he picked up 429 yards and nine touchdowns on only 19 receptions. WHAT HE WON - Rated a three-star prospect, Wallace began his ascent at Pike Road by earning All-State, All-Region and All-City notice in 2019. He earned the same accolades as a senior, plus a first-team All-Metro selection and an invitation to Alabama’s North vs. South All-Star Game. The 71st-ranked receiver in the Class of 2021, Wallace finished as the 25th-ranked prospect to come out of Alabama for the year. WHERE HE VISITED - A late-rising recruiting target, Wallace jumped on an offer from Duke in October that coincided with offers from Tulane and South Carolina. By the time Penn State offered alongside Maryland and Virginia in November, Wallace’s commitment to the Blue Devils had been upended. Although he was unable to take a visit to see the Nittany Lions’ facilities up close, the allure was too much to pass up. He committed to Penn State on Dec. 7 and signed just 10 days later at the start of the early signing period. QUOTABLE - Pike Road head coach Patrick Browning: “It was our strength coach that actually talked him into coming out to play football. He just looked like such a good athlete in the weight room, so he told him he had to give football a try. Of course, he wasn’t wrong. He proved to be just an unbelievable athlete on the field. For someone who only played varsity for two years, his upside is just absolutely through the roof. On film, you’ll see speed, body control, athleticism and jumping ability; that’s all there. But one thing you won’t see on film is that when we first got him and he was learning the offense, he’s the only player I’ve ever coached who can watch a route and what it’s supposed to look like, then run it perfectly after he watched it. That’s a trait you won’t see on film, but the coaches are going to absolutely love him for that. He also has a good IQ and knows how to take care of his body. That’s another thing you won’t see on film. But his ability to learn what you’re doing and adapt to it quickly is what separates the really great athletes.”

Film Evaluation: WR Lonnie White Jr. ($$) WHAT HE DID - A highly versatile athlete, White projects as a wide receiver at the college level, but he also excelled at quarterback for Malvern Prep. As a junior, he ran for 1,065 yards and 15 touchdowns, threw for 796 yards and nine TDs, and caught 10 passes for 108 yards and a score. During the Friars’ COVID-shortened 2020 season, he had 17 catches for 369 yards and four TDs while adding 94 yards and two TDs on the ground. Described by coach Dave Gueriera as a “once-in-a-generation” athlete, White owns the school record for most career rushing yards by a quarterback. He also played defense and finished with three interceptions in four games last fall. And he was a four-year letterman in baseball and basketball. WHAT HE WON - White is a four-star prospect, as well as the No. 247 overall player nationally, the No. 44 wide receiver and the No. 10 player in Pennsylvania. He was the team MVP following his junior and senior seasons, winning Chester County Player of the Year honors in 2020 and All-State notice in 2019. He captured Inter-Academic League All-Conference honors both years and was a three-time Chester County All-Area choice. WHERE HE VISITED - White followed an unusual path to Penn State. An outstanding three-sport athlete at Malvern Prep, he initially committed to Clemson as a baseball prospect, intending to play center field for the Tigers. All the while, he was garnering football offers. The first offers were from Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Maryland and Vanderbilt. By April 2020, a number of Big Ten schools joined the chase, including Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State and Indiana. He picked the Nittany Lions in May, in part because of the relationships he had developed with receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield and head coach James Franklin. He intends to play football and baseball at Penn State. QUOTABLE - White: “I just thought that it felt right. I really like their coaches and I’ve been there a few times. I’ve been to a game, I’ve been to a camp. All of that was really good. When I was at the game, it just felt right for me. It was electric there. Everything was nice.” PHIL’S TAKE - White might be underrated, even though he’s a consensus four-star prospect and was even ranked by one recruiting service as the No. 71 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. In my opinion, he’s the best pure athlete in Penn State’s class. He stands 6-foot-2, 201 pounds but still has 4.6-second or better 40-yard speed and a reported 37-inch vertical leap. One of his best assets as a wide receiver is that he has a great pair of hands. He even has the athletic ability to play the boundary cornerback position in the secondary. White is a possible early-round selection in the Major League Baseball draft but says he wants to play both football and baseball at Penn State. I believe he has an excellent chance to see action his freshman year at the X-WR position. He can stretch the field vertically and has the talent to play professionally in football or baseball.



Tight End

Film Evaluation: TE Khalil Dinkins ($$) WHAT HE DID - Dinkins was a four-year letterman at North Allegheny and a team captain as a senior. He totaled 413 receiving yards and six touchdowns this past fall, helping lead the Tigers to a 10-0 record. During his four varsity seasons, North Allegheny went 36-3. Attesting to his athletic versatility, Dinkins also excelled in basketball, earning notice as a WPIAL Class 6A Player to Watch from the Trib High School Sports Network. WHAT HE WON - Dinkins was a three-star prospect, as well as the No. 24 prospect in Pennsylvania. He won Class 6A All-Conference honors following his junior and senior seasons and was invited to play in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Fabulous 22 All-Star Game. WHERE HE VISITED - The son of Darnell Dinkins, a former Pitt standout and nine-year NFL veteran, Dinkins earned 18 scholarship offers, including one from his father's alma mater. He received his offer from Penn State in February 2020 and eventually narrowed his list down to the Nittany Lions and Pitt. In late October, Dinkins announced that he would sign with Penn State. While he could potentially contribute at a variety of positions, the Lions recruited him as a tight end. QUOTABLE - North Allegheny coach Art Walker: "Khalil Dinkins may be the most versatile football player I have ever coached. He's a big, athletic, fast and physical athlete who has great ball skills and is very aggressive. He's also a great young man with a passion to compete and lead, all while maintaining a sincere love of his teammates. He has a very bright future as a student-athlete at Penn State." PHIL'S TAKE - Dinkins' 2020 highlight video shows you that he is capable of playing three or four positions. He'll be a tight end at Penn State, but he also played wide receiver, defensive end and outside linebacker at North Allegheny. At 6-foot-4, Dinkins could add 20 to 30 pounds to his 221-pound frame without losing any of his speed, which is reportedly in the 4.6-second range. He runs precise routes and does an excellent job of getting off the line of scrimmage against press coverage. I could envision him playing either the flex or traditional tight end position in a two-TE offensive set. He's very physical and appears capable of being a solid blocker at the college level. Penn State's coaching staff has likened him to Brenton Strange, and his highlight video makes that comparison clear. He's a very gifted and fluid athlete. One of the more underrated members of Penn State's class, Dinkins had an impressive senior season but will most likely redshirt this coming fall.



Offensive Line

Film Evaluation: Nate Bruce ($$) WHAT HE DID - A three-year letterman and two-time team captain, Bruce helped Harrisburg High go 25-5 over the past three seasons. That included a 12-2 finish and a district title in 2018 and a 4-0 mark during the Cougars’ COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. Harrisburg coach Cal Everett said the 330-pound Bruce was an integral part of the team’s success due to his dominance at the line of scrimmage. “He allowed us to… do a lot of things because of how physical he is as a player,” Everett said. WHAT HE WON - Bruce was a three-star prospect and the 20th-ranked player in Pennsylvania. He received All-State honors following the 2019 and 2020 seasons and was a three-time All-Commonwealth Conference choice. WHERE HE VISITED - Bruce became the second prospect to join Penn State’s Class of 2021 when he announced on Oct. 19, 2019, that he planned on signing with the Nittany Lions. The player who preceded him, tight end Nick Elksnis, later decommitted, making Bruce the longest-tenured commitment in the Lions’ class this year. Before announcing his college plans, Bruce took nine visits to University Park. He chose Penn State over Texas A&M, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Rutgers and also received interest from Ohio State, Maryland, Iowa State, Bowling Green, Toledo and Connecticut. In addition to wrapping up his recruitment quickly, Bruce has gotten his college career off to a fast start, having enrolled at Penn State in January for the start of the spring semester. QUOTABLE - Harrisburg head coach Cal Everett: “What stands out about Nate in his development is his leadership and maturity. His leadership really stood out this past season. He’s been an integral part of our program.” PHIL GROSZ’S TAKE - On his junior highlight video, Bruce appears surprisingly light on his feet for a player listed at 330 pounds. He’s extremely strong, has a wide base coming off the ball and fully understands leverage. Bruce is an outstanding power-drive run blocker who uses his hands exceptionally well and has a strong punch with his pass-blocking technique. At Penn State, he will most likely play at one of the two guard positions on the offensive line. He will need to watch his weight and shed some baby fat now that he’s taking part in winter workouts. His best playing weight at the college level might be 325 pounds. Like most offensive linemen, he will probably redshirt his freshman year at Penn State. But I believe he has potential to be at least a two-year starter at guard.

Film Evaluation: Landon Tengwall ($$) WHAT HE DID - Tengwall won four varsity letters in high school, the first at St. Vincent Pallotti in Laurel, Md., and the last three at Our Lady of Good Counsel in nearby Olney. Good Counsel wasn’t able to play this past fall due to COVID-19 restrictions, but as a junior he totaled 77 pancake blocks, helping the Falcons go 9-3 for the second consecutive year and win the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. Tengwall had 70 pancakes during his sophomore season and 64 as a freshman at Pallotti. He only allowed one sack during his first two seasons of high school football. WHAT HE WON - The highest-rated prospect in Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class, Tengwall placed 38th in the Rivals100 and was the No. 8 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 2 player in Maryland. He was a preseason USA Today All-American heading into what would have been his senior year, having earned first-team All-America honors from that publication as a junior and second-team All-State notice as a sophomore. Tengwall was also a MaxPreps All-American, a two-time All-Metro choice by The Washington Post and a three-time All-Conference selection. He was chosen to play in the Adidas All-American Bowl, Under Armour All-American Game and Polynesian Bowl. WHERE HE VISITED - Tengwall, whose grandfather David Tengwall played football at Tennessee from 1966-68, was on Penn State’s radar screen even before he began his high school career. Of course, he was on a lot of radar screens from the very beginning; one of his main recruiters at Penn State, tight ends coach Tyler Bowen, was still at Maryland when he began chasing the young offensive line prospect, hoping to lure him to College Park. Tengwall made his first visit to PSU in November 2017 and quickly narrowed his list down to Penn State, Michigan and Notre Dame. Nine additional visits to Penn State followed, and in March 2020 he announced for the Lions. Last month, he arrived in University Park as an early enrollee. QUOTABLE - Tengwall: “I love working out. I’m always going to be the guy who’s in the weight room after practice or whenever. I’ll always be putting in that extra work. I’m definitely a guy who likes to push people. I credit that to my time at [St. Vincent Pallotti]. We had some tough coaches there who pushed us. I just want to be a leader.” PHIL’S TAKE - Even though Good Counsel didn’t play a football season in 2020, Tengwall is the top-rated prospect in Penn State’s class. Based on the film from his junior year, he appears to have the ability to make the Nittany Lions’ depth chart in 2021 at either left or right tackle on the offensive line, or possibly at guard. At 6-foot-5, 303 pounds, he is physically prepared to play as a newcomer. Has a great pair of feet for a freshman offensive tackle, has excellent lateral movement and is capable of pulling from either tackle or guard and getting to the second level easily when he’s the lead blocker on a counter-trey offensive play. Tengwall sustains his blocks and keeps his feet moving. He’s a good pass blocker with an excellent punch. I don’t expect him to redshirt, and I believe he will have a real chance to earn some quality reps as a freshman. If he stays healthy, Tengwall looks to have the potential to develop into a day one NFL Draft selection.



Specialist