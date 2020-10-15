Film Evaluation: Liam Clifford's 2020 season
Probably more than any other position in football, receivers come in all shapes and sizes. They can be small, quick athletes, tall and rangy, or any combination in between. The main goal of any of these players is simple - gain separation and catch the football. How you go about doing that is the difference in the art of playing the position. Class of 2021 receiver Liam Clifford has been making headlines this season with monster games for St. Xavier high school in Cincinnati. But what sort of receiver is he? We’ll take a look in this Player Spotlight.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
The starting point for most high school evaluations are a player's physical tools. Clifford brings a lot to the table as an athlete. He’s a physical receiver for his level of competition, standing at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds. Clifford also put up some impressive numbers last summer.
|Column 1
|Column 2
|
40-Yard Dash
|
4.56 seconds
|
20-yard Shuttle
|
4.20 seconds
|
Bench Press (Max)
|
275
Those numbers are certainly verified by his senior tape. If anything, they should only be better now. Unfortunately, it's been impossible to verify with so many camps cancelled this past summer.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news