Players like four-star offensive line prospect Landon Tengwall have the potential to be game-changers for a program. There is constant talk about Penn State football being able to take the next step and competing in the College Football National Playoff. It would be incredibly unfair to say any one player, even one as impressive as Tengwall, can put the Nittany Lions in that category. But make no mistake, his commitment to the program is a sign that they are well on their way down that path. *Important Note: Scouting notes are based on highlight videos. They should not be seen as a complete picture of the strengths and weaknesses of a prospect. As these young men are still in the early stages of their development, projections are based on potential and development.



STRENGTHS

Size/Athleticism: It is not hyperbole to say that Tengwall looks like an NFL lineman already. Standing at 6-foot-6, the Maryland native is a natural 305 pounds and has a fit, athletic build that looks lean and agile. On top of that, he’s still a junior in high school, which means he has roughly another 16 months of growth and development before fall camp of his freshman year. Tengwall simply has to stay the course and continue to put in the work to develop his body for the next level. He also moves very well for his size. Tengwall’s ability to play in space on pulls and lead blocks paired with loose hips that allow him to quickly seal blocks at the line of scrimmage make him an incredibly well-rounded prospect. Footwork: Tengwall’s footwork is what really separates him as a high school prospect and makes his athletic mesurables come to life. His kick slide as a pass protector is a textbook example that you can teach positional fundamentals to younger players. The smoothness and proficiency of his footwork in pass protection will translate immediately to the next level. This could allow him to begin working on the finer points of pass protection early in his college career. Tengwall isn’t a perfect pass blocker and there were not many reps on his film where he was challenged, but his translatable skills in pass protection are off the charts. With good technical coaching, he could be a special pass protector. Run Blocking: Not only does Tengwall have the physical skills to be a high-end offensive lineman, he has the temperament. He shows a nasty streak that offensive line coaches love, but he also has enough awareness to know when to call off the dogs (most of the time). From a technical aspect he’s phenomenal when it comes to the basics of blocking. He fires off with good balance and body lean and shows the ability to execute just about every block there is. He shows reps on tape where he arrives ready with his hand and feet to execute his block.



AREAS OF IMPROVEMENT

Hand Fighting: Most of Tengwall’s game is advanced for his age. One area that is hard to master, even for upperclassmen in college, is hand fighting. Whether it's throwing his hands wide on a pulling block, or having his hands too low in pass protection, there are small things to clean up that the rising junior can work on between now and his first snap of college football. These nuances are critical and will likely come in time. His tape already shows quality work in other areas of hand usage so there is no question that he can add more to his game over time. Control and Efficiency: This could be summed up as just general polish that a player would need to start at the college level. Small things like pulling out of his stance with proper technique or continuing to eliminate wasted movement are refinements he can work on over time. With another year of play ahead of him, he is on pace to be a well-oiled machine when he reaches Happy Valley.



POSITIONAL PROJECTION