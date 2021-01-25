Has Penn State found hidden gem in Harrisburg offensive lineman Nate Bruce?

The 6-foot-3, 330-pound early-enrollee is, at times, one of the most impressive recruits in the Class of 2021, but he can also be the most maddening. He combines rare size and power with just enough flaws to keep him under the radar as a national recruit. If he can learn to develop himself in those key areas, Bruce may be yet another fantastic product out of Central Pennsylvania to help the Nittany Lions on the football field.