One of Penn State’s latest additions in the Class of 2021 is also one of its most intriguing. Three-star receiver Harrison Wallace, from Pike Road, Ala, provides an interesting mix of natural ball skills, deep speed and raw ability. While he isn’t the towering presence that’s normally associated with being a perimeter player, Wallace has the skills that translate well to being the primary boundary player in new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s offense.

*Important Note: Scouting notes are based on highlight videos. They should not be seen as a complete picture of the strengths and weaknesses of a prospect. As these young men are still in the early stages of their development, projections are based on potential and development.