Film Evaluation: TE Khalil Dinkins
As time dwindles down on the Class of 2021, the staff added another quality tight end prospect in three-star athlete Khalil Dinkins. A high school wide receiver at North Allegheny, Dinkins already ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news