- As expected, Sean Clifford remains the starting quarterback for the final game of the season. However, James Franklin did admit during Tuesday's press conference that he's a game time decision for the season finale.

- Former walk-on Dan Chisena remains the starter where Justin Shorter was previously listed. There's no OR between Chisena and Daniel George. Shorter is still listed as second-team behind Jahan Dotson.

- Marquis Wilson has bumped up to the second corner spot behind John Reid, ahead of Trent Gordon.