Depth Chart: Michigan State

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

Penn State released its depth chart Monday ahead of this weekend's trip to Michigan State. Learn the latest, here! 

Previous Weeks

Idaho

Buffalo

Pitt

Maryland

Purdue

Iowa

Michigan

Notes

- Following two changes last week, there are no new changes to this week's depth chart. Below are the changes that were made last week.

- Freshman Joey Porter Jr. is now listed as the third-team corner behind Tariq Castro-Fields and Keaton Ellis. Sophomore Donovan Johnson was previously listed in that position. He was spotted in a sling Saturday night.

- At the other cornerback position, where Porter was previously listed, another freshman, Marquis Wilson, is listed third behind John Reid and Trent Gordon.

Offense

Quarterback

14 Sean Clifford (Jr./So.)

7 Will Levis (So./Fr.)

9 Ta'Quan Roberson (Fr./Fr.) OR

13 Michael Johnson Jr. (Fr./Fr.)


Running Back

4 Journey Brown (Jr./So.) OR

3 Ricky Slade (So./So.) OR

21 Noah Cain (Fr./Fr.) OR

28 Devyn Ford (Fr./Fr.)


Wide Receiver

6 Justin Shorter (So./Fr.) OR

11 Daniel George (So./Fr.)

81 Cam Sullivan-Brown (Jr./So.)


Wide Receiver

1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)

12 Mac Hippenhammer (Jr./So.)

23 Weston Carr (Gr./Sr.)


Wide Receiver

5 Jahan Dotson (So./So.)

88 Dan Chisena (Sr./Sr.)

23 Weston Carr (Gr./Sr.)


Tight End

87 Pat Freiermuth (So./So.)

83 Nick Bowers (Gr./Sr.)

82 Zack Kuntz (So./Fr.)

86 Brenton Strange (Fr./Fr.)


Left Tackle

53 Rasheed Walker (So./Fr.)

75 Des Holmes (Jr./So.)

72 Bryce Effner (So./Fr.)


Left Guard

74 Steven Gonzalez (Gr./Sr.)

73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)

72 Bryce Effner (So./Fr.)


Center

62 Michal Menet (Sr./Jr.)

73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)

68 Hunter Kelly (Sr./Jr.)


Right Guard

73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.) OR

69 CJ Thorpe (Jr./So.)

55 Anthony Whigan (Jr./Jr.)


Right Tackle

71 Will Fries (Sr./Jr.)

75 Des Holmes (Jr./So.)

79 Caedan Wallace (Fr./Fr.)


Defense

Defensive End

18 Shaka Toney (Sr./Jr.)

28 Jayson Oweh (So./Fr.)

20 Adisa Isaac (Fr./Fr.)


Defensive Tackle

54 Robert Windsor (Gr./Sr.)

53 Fred Hansard (Jr./So.)

90 Damion Barber (Jr./So.)


Defensive Tackle

55 Antonio Shelton (Sr./Jr.)

93 PJ Mustipher (So./So.)

88 Judge Culpepper (So./Fr.)


Defensive End

99 Yetur Gross-Matos (Jr./Jr.)

34 Shane Simmons (Sr./Jr.)

49 Daniel Joseph (Sr./Jr.)


Will Linebacker

11 Micah Parsons (So./So.)

40 Jesse Luketa (So./So.)

10 Lance Dixon (Fr./Fr.)


Middle Linebacker

36 Jan Johnson (Gr./Sr.)

13 Ellis Brooks (Jr./So.)

40 Jesse Luketa (So./So.)


Sam Linebacker

6 Cam Brown (Sr./Sr.)

12 Brandon Smith (Fr./Fr.) OR

45 Charlie Katshir (So./Fr.)


Cornerback

5 Tariq Castro-Fields (Jr./Jr.)

2 Keaton Ellis (Fr./Fr.)

9 Joey Porter Jr. (Fr./Fr.)


Safety

17 Garrett Taylor (Gr./Sr.)

26 Jonathan Sutherland (Jr./So.)

48 C.J. Holmes (Jr./So.)


Safety

38 Lamont Wade (Jr./Jr.)

7 Jaquan Brisker (Jr./Jr.)

37 Drew Hartlaub (Jr./So.)


Cornerback

29 John Reid (Sr./Sr.)

19 Trent Gordon (So./Fr.)

8 Marquis Wilson (Fr./Fr.)


Special Teams


Kick Returner

1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)

4 Journey Brown (Jr./So.)

3 Ricky Slade (So./So.)


Punt Returner

1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)

5 Jahan Dotson (So./So.)

29 John Reid (Sr./Sr.)


Punter

93 Blake Gillikin (Sr./Sr.)

98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)

98 Bradley King (So./So.)


Kicker - Field Goal

92 Jake Pinegar (So./So.)

98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)

90 Rafael Checa (So./So.)


Kicker - Kickoff

98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)

92 Jake Pinegar (So./So.)

90 Rafael Checa (So./So.)


Holder

93 Blake Gillikin (Sr./Sr.)

15 Michael Shuster (Sr./Jr.)

98 Bradley King (So./So.)


Long Snapper

91 Chris Stoll (Jr./So.)

94 Joe Calcagno (Jr./So.)

42 Austin Sullivan (Fr./Fr.)

