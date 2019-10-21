- Following two changes last week, there are no new changes to this week's depth chart. Below are the changes that were made last week.

- Freshman Joey Porter Jr. is now listed as the third-team corner behind Tariq Castro-Fields and Keaton Ellis. Sophomore Donovan Johnson was previously listed in that position. He was spotted in a sling Saturday night.



- At the other cornerback position, where Porter was previously listed, another freshman, Marquis Wilson, is listed third behind John Reid and Trent Gordon.