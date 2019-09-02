News More News
Depth Chart: Week Two

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

Penn State released its second depth chart of the 2019 season ahead of Saturday's game against Buffalo. 

Head coach James Franklin will meet with the media Tuesday at 12:30 PM ET.

Notes

Wide Receiver - Graduate transfer Weston Carr is now listed as the third-team wide receiver at KJ Hamler and Jahan Dotson's positions. He wasn't listed at all last week.

Defensive Tackle - Despite not playing on Saturday, Damion Barber is still listed behind Robert Windsor.

Linebacker - After being suspended for the first half Saturday, Cam Brown is now listed as the starter at the Sam linebacker position. Micah Parsons has moved back to the Will linebacker position and Jesse Luketa is now listed behind Parsons.

Cornerback - After being suspended for the first game of the season, CB Donovan Johnson is now listed behind John Reid. Joey Porter Jr. is the third-team player and D.J. Brown has fallen off the three-deep.

Offense

All four running backs still have an OR next to their name following week one.

Quarterback

14 Sean Clifford (Jr./So.)

7 Will Levis (So./Fr.)

9 Ta'Quan Roberson (Fr./Fr.) OR

13 Michael Johnson Jr. (Fr./Fr.)


Running Back

3 Ricky Slade (So./So.) OR

4 Journey Brown (Jr./So.) OR

21 Noah Cain (Fr./Fr.) OR

28 Devyn Ford (Fr./Fr.)


Wide Receiver

6 Justin Shorter (So./Fr.)

11 Daniel George (So./Fr.)

81 Cam Sullivan-Brown (Jr./So.)


Wide Receiver

1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)

12 Mac Hippenhammer (Jr./So.)

23 Weston Carr (Gr./Sr.)


Wide Receiver

5 Jahan Dotson (So./So.)

88 Dan Chisena (Sr./Sr.)

23 Weston Carr (Gr./Sr.)


Tight End

87 Pat Freiermuth (So./So.)

83 Nick Bowers (Gr./Sr.)

82 Zack Kuntz (So./Fr.)

86 Brenton Strange (Fr./Fr.)


Left Tackle

53 Rasheed Walker (So./Fr.)

75 Des Holmes (Jr./So.)

72 Bryce Effner (So./Fr.)


Left Guard

74 Steven Gonzalez (Gr./Sr.) OR

73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)

72 Bryce Effner (So./Fr.)


Center

62 Michal Menet (Sr./Jr.)

73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)

68 Hunter Kelly (Sr./Jr.)


Right Guard

69 CJ Thorpe (Jr./So.) OR

73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)

55 Anthony Whigan (Jr./Jr.)


Right Tackle

71 Will Fries (Sr./Jr.)

75 Des Holmes (Jr./So.)

79 Caedan Wallace (Fr./Fr.)


Defense

Cam Brown is once again the starter at the Sam linebacker position.

Defensive End

18 Shaka Toney (Sr./Jr.)

28 Jayson Oweh (So./Fr.)

20 Adisa Isaac (Fr./Fr.)


Defensive Tackle

54 Robert Windsor (Gr./Sr.)

90 Damion Barber (Jr./So.)

53 Fred Hansard (Jr./So.)


Defensive Tackle

55 Antonio Shelton (Sr./Jr.)

93 PJ Mustipher (So./So.)

88 Judge Culpepper (So./Fr.)


Defensive End

99 Yetur Gross-Matos (Jr./Jr.)

34 Shane Simmons (Sr./Jr.)

49 Daniel Joseph (Sr./Jr.)


Will Linebacker

11 Micah Parsons (So./So.)

40 Jesse Luketa (So./So.)

12 Brandon Smith (Fr./Fr.)


Middle Linebacker

36 Jan Johnson (Gr./Sr.)

13 Ellis Brooks (Jr./So.)

40 Jesse Luketa (So./So.)


Sam Linebacker

6 Cam Brown (Sr./Sr.)

45 Charlie Katshir (So./Fr.)

10 Lance Dixon (Fr./Fr.)


Cornerback

5 Tariq Castro-Fields (Jr./Jr.)

2 Keaton Ellis (Fr./Fr.)

19 Trent Gordon (So./Fr.)


Safety

17 Garrett Taylor (Gr./Sr.)

26 Jonathan Sutherland (Jr./So.)

21 Tyler Rudolph (Fr./Fr.)


Safety

38 Lamont Wade (Jr./Jr.)

7 Jaquan Brisker (Jr./Jr.)

37 Drew Hartlaub (Jr./So.)


Cornerback

29 John Reid (Sr./Sr.)

3 Donovan Johnson (Jr./So.)

9 Joey Porter Jr. (Fr./Fr.)


Star

29 John Reid (Sr./Sr.)

38 Lamont Wade (Jr./Jr.)

2 Keaton Ellis (Fr./Fr.)

Special Teams

No changes to note on special teams this week.

Kick Returner

1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)

4 Journey Brown (Jr./So.)

3 Ricky Slade (So./So.)


Punt Returner

1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)

5 Jahan Dotson (So./So.)

29 John Reid (Sr./Sr.)


Punter

93 Blake Gillikin (Sr./Sr.)

98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)

98 Bradley King (So./So.)


Kicker - Field Goal

92 Jake Pinegar (So./So.)

98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)

90 Rafael Checa (So./So.)


Kicker - Kickoff

98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)

92 Jake Pinegar (So./So.)

90 Rafael Checa (So./So.)


Holder

93 Blake Gillikin (Sr./Sr.)

15 Michael Shuster (Sr./Jr.)

98 Bradley King (So./So.)


Long Snapper

91 Chris Stoll (Jr./So.)

94 Joe Calcagno (Jr./So.)

42 Austin Sullivan (Fr./Fr.)

