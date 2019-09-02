Wide Receiver - Graduate transfer Weston Carr is now listed as the third-team wide receiver at KJ Hamler and Jahan Dotson's positions. He wasn't listed at all last week.

Defensive Tackle - Despite not playing on Saturday, Damion Barber is still listed behind Robert Windsor.

Linebacker - After being suspended for the first half Saturday, Cam Brown is now listed as the starter at the Sam linebacker position. Micah Parsons has moved back to the Will linebacker position and Jesse Luketa is now listed behind Parsons.

Cornerback - After being suspended for the first game of the season, CB Donovan Johnson is now listed behind John Reid. Joey Porter Jr. is the third-team player and D.J. Brown has fallen off the three-deep.