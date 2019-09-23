- Journey Brown is now listed as the No. 1 running back on Penn State's depth chart. He still has an OR next to his name, but he's now ahead of Ricky Slade.

- Steven Gonzalez no longer has an OR next to his name at left guard.

- Mike Miranda is now listed ahead of CJ Thorpe at right guard. He still has an OR next to his name, followed by Thorpe, but Miranda is the first player listed.

- Fred Hansard is now listed ahead of Damion Barber at defensive tackle.

- Freshman Brandon Smith is now the second linebacker listed behind Cam Brown at the SAM position. Also, Lance Dixon is listed as the third-string linebacker at the WILL position. He was previously listed at SAM.

- Trent Gordon is now the second-string cornerback behind John Reid. Donovan Johnson, who was originally behind Reid, is now third behind Tariq Castro-Fields and Keaton Ellis at the other cornerback position.

- Walk-on C.J. Holmes is now the third-string strong safety, surpassing freshman Tyler Rudolph.