Depth Chart: Maryland
Penn State has released its depth chart ahead of Friday night's game vs. Maryland. Check out the latest changes, here.
Notes
- Journey Brown is now listed as the No. 1 running back on Penn State's depth chart. He still has an OR next to his name, but he's now ahead of Ricky Slade.
- Steven Gonzalez no longer has an OR next to his name at left guard.
- Mike Miranda is now listed ahead of CJ Thorpe at right guard. He still has an OR next to his name, followed by Thorpe, but Miranda is the first player listed.
- Fred Hansard is now listed ahead of Damion Barber at defensive tackle.
- Freshman Brandon Smith is now the second linebacker listed behind Cam Brown at the SAM position. Also, Lance Dixon is listed as the third-string linebacker at the WILL position. He was previously listed at SAM.
- Trent Gordon is now the second-string cornerback behind John Reid. Donovan Johnson, who was originally behind Reid, is now third behind Tariq Castro-Fields and Keaton Ellis at the other cornerback position.
- Walk-on C.J. Holmes is now the third-string strong safety, surpassing freshman Tyler Rudolph.
Offense
Quarterback
14 Sean Clifford (Jr./So.)
7 Will Levis (So./Fr.)
9 Ta'Quan Roberson (Fr./Fr.) OR
13 Michael Johnson Jr. (Fr./Fr.)
Running Back
4 Journey Brown (Jr./So.) OR
3 Ricky Slade (So./So.) OR
21 Noah Cain (Fr./Fr.) OR
28 Devyn Ford (Fr./Fr.)
Wide Receiver
6 Justin Shorter (So./Fr.)
11 Daniel George (So./Fr.)
81 Cam Sullivan-Brown (Jr./So.)
Wide Receiver
1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)
12 Mac Hippenhammer (Jr./So.)
23 Weston Carr (Gr./Sr.)
Wide Receiver
5 Jahan Dotson (So./So.)
88 Dan Chisena (Sr./Sr.)
23 Weston Carr (Gr./Sr.)
Tight End
87 Pat Freiermuth (So./So.)
83 Nick Bowers (Gr./Sr.)
82 Zack Kuntz (So./Fr.)
86 Brenton Strange (Fr./Fr.)
Left Tackle
53 Rasheed Walker (So./Fr.)
75 Des Holmes (Jr./So.)
72 Bryce Effner (So./Fr.)
Left Guard
74 Steven Gonzalez (Gr./Sr.)
73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)
72 Bryce Effner (So./Fr.)
Center
62 Michal Menet (Sr./Jr.)
73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)
68 Hunter Kelly (Sr./Jr.)
Right Guard
73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.) OR
69 CJ Thorpe (Jr./So.)
55 Anthony Whigan (Jr./Jr.)
Right Tackle
71 Will Fries (Sr./Jr.)
75 Des Holmes (Jr./So.)
79 Caedan Wallace (Fr./Fr.)
Defense
Defensive End
18 Shaka Toney (Sr./Jr.)
28 Jayson Oweh (So./Fr.)
20 Adisa Isaac (Fr./Fr.)
Defensive Tackle
54 Robert Windsor (Gr./Sr.)
53 Fred Hansard (Jr./So.)
90 Damion Barber (Jr./So.)
Defensive Tackle
55 Antonio Shelton (Sr./Jr.)
93 PJ Mustipher (So./So.)
88 Judge Culpepper (So./Fr.)
Defensive End
99 Yetur Gross-Matos (Jr./Jr.)
34 Shane Simmons (Sr./Jr.)
49 Daniel Joseph (Sr./Jr.)
Will Linebacker
11 Micah Parsons (So./So.)
40 Jesse Luketa (So./So.)
10 Lance Dixon (Fr./Fr.)
Middle Linebacker
36 Jan Johnson (Gr./Sr.)
13 Ellis Brooks (Jr./So.)
40 Jesse Luketa (So./So.)
Sam Linebacker
6 Cam Brown (Sr./Sr.)
12 Brandon Smith (Fr./Fr.)
45 Charlie Katshir (So./Fr.)
Cornerback
5 Tariq Castro-Fields (Jr./Jr.)
2 Keaton Ellis (Fr./Fr.)
3 Donovan Johnson (Jr./So.)
Safety
17 Garrett Taylor (Gr./Sr.)
26 Jonathan Sutherland (Jr./So.)
48 C.J. Holmes (Jr./So.)
Safety
38 Lamont Wade (Jr./Jr.)
7 Jaquan Brisker (Jr./Jr.)
37 Drew Hartlaub (Jr./So.)
Cornerback
29 John Reid (Sr./Sr.)
19 Trent Gordon (So./Fr.)
9 Joey Porter Jr. (Fr./Fr.)
Special Teams
Kick Returner
1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)
4 Journey Brown (Jr./So.)
3 Ricky Slade (So./So.)
Punt Returner
1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)
5 Jahan Dotson (So./So.)
29 John Reid (Sr./Sr.)
Punter
93 Blake Gillikin (Sr./Sr.)
98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)
98 Bradley King (So./So.)
Kicker - Field Goal
92 Jake Pinegar (So./So.)
98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)
90 Rafael Checa (So./So.)
Kicker - Kickoff
98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)
92 Jake Pinegar (So./So.)
90 Rafael Checa (So./So.)
Holder
93 Blake Gillikin (Sr./Sr.)
15 Michael Shuster (Sr./Jr.)
98 Bradley King (So./So.)
Long Snapper
91 Chris Stoll (Jr./So.)
94 Joe Calcagno (Jr./So.)
42 Austin Sullivan (Fr./Fr.)