Depth Chart: Week One

Ryan Snyder
Penn State released its first depth chart of the 2019 season ahead of James Franklin's press conference. 

Notes

Quarterback: As expected, Sean Clifford is the No. 1 quarterback, followed by redshirt freshman Will Levis. Freshman Ta'Quan Roberson is listed third with an OR next to his name, followed by another freshman, Michael Johnson Jr.

Running Back: James Franklin confirmed in his press conference Tuesday that Ricky Slade will be the first running back on the field Saturday. However, all four backs, including Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford have an OR next to their name. Penn State is expected to share reps with all four players, especially during nonconference play.

Left Guard: Steven Gonzalez is listed as the starter, but he has an OR next to his name. There's been speculation this spring that Gonzalez isn't 100 percent. Mike Miranda is the second player listed at left guard.

Right Guard: CJ Thorpe is listed first, but there's an OR between him and Mike Miranda. Franklin said during his press conference that he considers Gonzalez, Miranda and Thorpe all starters. "We look at Mike [Miranda], C.J. [Thorpe] and [Steven] Gonzalez as starters. They probably will play an equal amount."

Outside Linebacker: Jesse Luketa is listed as the starter and senior Cam Brown is listed as the fourth player, behind Charlie Katshir and Lance Dixon. Remember, Brown is suspended for the first half following a targeting ejection in last year's Citrus Bowl. He should play in the second half.

Strong Safety: Lamont Wade is listed as the starter ahead of juco transfer Jaquan Brisker. There is no OR listed between the two.

Two Notable Absentees: Both CB Donovan Johnson and DE Nick Tarburton aren't listed at all on the depth chart.

Green Light Freshman: Franklin announced that there are seven true freshman who project to play early in the season, listing Keaton Ellis, Adisa Isaac, Lance Dixon, Brandon Smith, Caedan Wallace, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford. Transfer prospects Jaquan Brisker, Jordan Stout and Weston Carr are also expected to contribute. Carr was absent from Tuesday’s depth chart.

Offense

As expected, redshirt freshman Rasheed Walker will begin the season at left tackle.

Quarterback

14 Sean Clifford

7 Will Levis

9 Ta'Quan Roberson OR

13 Michael Johnson Jr.


Running Back

3 Ricky Slade OR

4 Journey Brown OR

21 Noah Cain OR

28 Devyn Ford


Wide Receiver

6 Justin Shorter

11 Daniel George

81 Cam Sullivan-Brown


Wide Receiver

1 KJ Hamler

12 Mac Hippenhammer

5 Jahan Dotson


Wide Receiver

5 Jahan Dotson

1 KJ Hamler

88 Dan Chisena


Tight End

87 Pat Freiermuth

83 Nick Bowers

82 Zack Kuntz

86 Brenton Strange


Left Tackle

53 Rasheed Walker

75 Des Holmes

72 Bryce Effner


Left Guard

74 Steven Gonzalez OR

73 Mike Miranda

72 Bryce Effner


Center

62 Michal Menet

73 Mike Miranda

68 Hunter Kelly


Right Guard

69 CJ Thorpe OR

73 Mike Miranda

55 Anthony Whigan


Right Tackle

71 Will Fries

75 Des Holmes

79 Caedan Wallace


Defense

Lamont Wade will start the season at strong safety ahead of juco transfer Jaquan Brisker.

Defensive End

18 Shaka Toney

28 Jayson Oweh

20 Adisa Isaac


Defensive Tackle

54 Robert Windsor

90 Damion Barber

53 Fred Hansard


Defensive Tackle

55 Antonio Shelton

93 PJ Mustipher

88 Judge Culpepper


Defensive End

99 Yetur Gross-Matos

34 Shane Simmons

49 Daniel Joseph


Outside Linebacker

40 Jesse Luketa

11 Micah Parsons

12 Brandon Smith


Mi ddle Linebacker

36 Jan Johnson

13 Ellis Brooks

40 Jesse Luketa


Outside Linebacker

11 Micah Parsons

45 Charlie Katshir

10 Lance Dixon

6 Cam Brown


Cornerback

5 Tariq Castro-Fields

19 Trent Gordon

24 DJ Brown


Safety

17 Garrett Taylor

26 Jonathan Sutherland

21 Tyler Rudolph


Safety

38 Lamont Wade

7 Jaquan Brisker

37 Drew Hartlaub


Cornerback

29 John Reid

2 Keaton Ellis

9 Joey Porter Jr.


Star

29 John Reid

38 Lamont Wade

2 Keaton Ellis


Special Teams

KJ Hamler will return both punts and kickoffs to start the 2019 season.

Kick Returner

1 KJ Hamler

4 Journey Brown

3 Ricky Slade


Punt Returner

1 KJ Hamler

5 Jahan Dotson

29 John Reid


Punter

93 Blake Gillikin

98 Jordan Stout

98 Bradley King


Kicker - Field Goal

92 Jake Pinegar

98 Jordan Stout

90 Rafael Checa


Kicker - Kickoff

98 Jordan Stout

92 Jake Pinegar

90 Rafael Checa


Holder

93 Blake Gillikin

15 Michael Shuster

98 Bradley King


Long Snapper

91 Chris Stoll

94 Joe Calcagno

42 Austin Sullivan

{{ article.author_name }}