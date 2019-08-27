Quarterback: As expected, Sean Clifford is the No. 1 quarterback, followed by redshirt freshman Will Levis. Freshman Ta'Quan Roberson is listed third with an OR next to his name, followed by another freshman, Michael Johnson Jr.

Running Back: James Franklin confirmed in his press conference Tuesday that Ricky Slade will be the first running back on the field Saturday. However, all four backs, including Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford have an OR next to their name. Penn State is expected to share reps with all four players, especially during nonconference play.

Left Guard: Steven Gonzalez is listed as the starter, but he has an OR next to his name. There's been speculation this spring that Gonzalez isn't 100 percent. Mike Miranda is the second player listed at left guard.

Right Guard: CJ Thorpe is listed first, but there's an OR between him and Mike Miranda. Franklin said during his press conference that he considers Gonzalez, Miranda and Thorpe all starters. "We look at Mike [Miranda], C.J. [Thorpe] and [Steven] Gonzalez as starters. They probably will play an equal amount."

Outside Linebacker: Jesse Luketa is listed as the starter and senior Cam Brown is listed as the fourth player, behind Charlie Katshir and Lance Dixon. Remember, Brown is suspended for the first half following a targeting ejection in last year's Citrus Bowl. He should play in the second half.

Strong Safety: Lamont Wade is listed as the starter ahead of juco transfer Jaquan Brisker. There is no OR listed between the two.

Two Notable Absentees: Both CB Donovan Johnson and DE Nick Tarburton aren't listed at all on the depth chart.

Green Light Freshman: Franklin announced that there are seven true freshman who project to play early in the season, listing Keaton Ellis, Adisa Isaac, Lance Dixon, Brandon Smith, Caedan Wallace, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford. Transfer prospects Jaquan Brisker, Jordan Stout and Weston Carr are also expected to contribute. Carr was absent from Tuesday’s depth chart.