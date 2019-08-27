Depth Chart: Week One
Penn State released its first depth chart of the 2019 season ahead of James Franklin's press conference.
Notes
Quarterback: As expected, Sean Clifford is the No. 1 quarterback, followed by redshirt freshman Will Levis. Freshman Ta'Quan Roberson is listed third with an OR next to his name, followed by another freshman, Michael Johnson Jr.
Running Back: James Franklin confirmed in his press conference Tuesday that Ricky Slade will be the first running back on the field Saturday. However, all four backs, including Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford have an OR next to their name. Penn State is expected to share reps with all four players, especially during nonconference play.
Left Guard: Steven Gonzalez is listed as the starter, but he has an OR next to his name. There's been speculation this spring that Gonzalez isn't 100 percent. Mike Miranda is the second player listed at left guard.
Right Guard: CJ Thorpe is listed first, but there's an OR between him and Mike Miranda. Franklin said during his press conference that he considers Gonzalez, Miranda and Thorpe all starters. "We look at Mike [Miranda], C.J. [Thorpe] and [Steven] Gonzalez as starters. They probably will play an equal amount."
Outside Linebacker: Jesse Luketa is listed as the starter and senior Cam Brown is listed as the fourth player, behind Charlie Katshir and Lance Dixon. Remember, Brown is suspended for the first half following a targeting ejection in last year's Citrus Bowl. He should play in the second half.
Strong Safety: Lamont Wade is listed as the starter ahead of juco transfer Jaquan Brisker. There is no OR listed between the two.
Two Notable Absentees: Both CB Donovan Johnson and DE Nick Tarburton aren't listed at all on the depth chart.
Green Light Freshman: Franklin announced that there are seven true freshman who project to play early in the season, listing Keaton Ellis, Adisa Isaac, Lance Dixon, Brandon Smith, Caedan Wallace, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford. Transfer prospects Jaquan Brisker, Jordan Stout and Weston Carr are also expected to contribute. Carr was absent from Tuesday’s depth chart.
Offense
Quarterback
14 Sean Clifford
7 Will Levis
9 Ta'Quan Roberson OR
13 Michael Johnson Jr.
Running Back
3 Ricky Slade OR
4 Journey Brown OR
21 Noah Cain OR
28 Devyn Ford
Wide Receiver
6 Justin Shorter
11 Daniel George
81 Cam Sullivan-Brown
Wide Receiver
1 KJ Hamler
12 Mac Hippenhammer
5 Jahan Dotson
Wide Receiver
5 Jahan Dotson
1 KJ Hamler
88 Dan Chisena
Tight End
87 Pat Freiermuth
83 Nick Bowers
82 Zack Kuntz
86 Brenton Strange
Left Tackle
53 Rasheed Walker
75 Des Holmes
72 Bryce Effner
Left Guard
74 Steven Gonzalez OR
73 Mike Miranda
72 Bryce Effner
Center
62 Michal Menet
73 Mike Miranda
68 Hunter Kelly
Right Guard
69 CJ Thorpe OR
73 Mike Miranda
55 Anthony Whigan
Right Tackle
71 Will Fries
75 Des Holmes
79 Caedan Wallace
Defense
Defensive End
18 Shaka Toney
28 Jayson Oweh
20 Adisa Isaac
Defensive Tackle
54 Robert Windsor
90 Damion Barber
53 Fred Hansard
Defensive Tackle
55 Antonio Shelton
93 PJ Mustipher
88 Judge Culpepper
Defensive End
99 Yetur Gross-Matos
34 Shane Simmons
49 Daniel Joseph
Outside Linebacker
40 Jesse Luketa
11 Micah Parsons
12 Brandon Smith
Mi ddle Linebacker
36 Jan Johnson
13 Ellis Brooks
40 Jesse Luketa
Outside Linebacker
11 Micah Parsons
45 Charlie Katshir
10 Lance Dixon
6 Cam Brown
Cornerback
5 Tariq Castro-Fields
19 Trent Gordon
24 DJ Brown
Safety
17 Garrett Taylor
26 Jonathan Sutherland
21 Tyler Rudolph
Safety
38 Lamont Wade
7 Jaquan Brisker
37 Drew Hartlaub
Cornerback
29 John Reid
2 Keaton Ellis
9 Joey Porter Jr.
Star
29 John Reid
38 Lamont Wade
2 Keaton Ellis
Special Teams
Kick Returner
1 KJ Hamler
4 Journey Brown
3 Ricky Slade
Punt Returner
1 KJ Hamler
5 Jahan Dotson
29 John Reid
Punter
93 Blake Gillikin
98 Jordan Stout
98 Bradley King
Kicker - Field Goal
92 Jake Pinegar
98 Jordan Stout
90 Rafael Checa
Kicker - Kickoff
98 Jordan Stout
92 Jake Pinegar
90 Rafael Checa
Holder
93 Blake Gillikin
15 Michael Shuster
98 Bradley King
Long Snapper
91 Chris Stoll
94 Joe Calcagno
42 Austin Sullivan