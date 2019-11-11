- Penn State's has once again changed the order of its running backs. While the staff continues to have an OR between all four players, Journey Brown is back at the top of the depth chart after racking up 124 yards and two touchdowns against Minnesota. Noah Cain moves down to the second spot, while Devyn Ford moved up to the third spot. Ricky Slade, who didn't receive a single carry this past weekend, is now the fourth back listed.

- Former walk-on Isaac Lutz is now the third wide receiver listed behind KJ Hamler and Mac Hippenhammer. Graduate transfer Weston Carr was previously listed in that position.

- Defensive tackle Antonio Shelton is once again listed as the starting defensive tackle following his suspension. PJ Mustipher moves down to the second position, while Judge Culpepper, who played just six snaps Saturday, moves to the third-team.



- Behind John Reid, there's now an OR listed between Trent Gordon and Marquis Wilson. Gordon is still listed second, but Wilson has outsnapped Gordon the past three games.