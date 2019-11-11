Depth Chart: Indiana
Penn State released its depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Indiana. Learn all the latest changes, here!
Notes
- Penn State's has once again changed the order of its running backs. While the staff continues to have an OR between all four players, Journey Brown is back at the top of the depth chart after racking up 124 yards and two touchdowns against Minnesota. Noah Cain moves down to the second spot, while Devyn Ford moved up to the third spot. Ricky Slade, who didn't receive a single carry this past weekend, is now the fourth back listed.
- Former walk-on Isaac Lutz is now the third wide receiver listed behind KJ Hamler and Mac Hippenhammer. Graduate transfer Weston Carr was previously listed in that position.
- Defensive tackle Antonio Shelton is once again listed as the starting defensive tackle following his suspension. PJ Mustipher moves down to the second position, while Judge Culpepper, who played just six snaps Saturday, moves to the third-team.
- Behind John Reid, there's now an OR listed between Trent Gordon and Marquis Wilson. Gordon is still listed second, but Wilson has outsnapped Gordon the past three games.
Offense
Quarterback
14 Sean Clifford (Jr./So.)
7 Will Levis (So./Fr.)
9 Ta'Quan Roberson (Fr./Fr.) OR
13 Michael Johnson Jr. (Fr./Fr.)
Running Back
4 Journey Brown (Jr./So.) OR
21 Noah Cain (Fr./Fr.) OR
28 Devyn Ford (Fr./Fr.) OR
3 Ricky Slade (So./So.)
Wide Receiver
6 Justin Shorter (So./Fr.) OR
11 Daniel George (So./Fr.)
81 Cam Sullivan-Brown (Jr./So.)
Wide Receiver
1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)
12 Mac Hippenhammer (Jr./So.)
85 Isaac Lutz (Sr./Jr.)
Wide Receiver
5 Jahan Dotson (So./So.)
88 Dan Chisena (Sr./Sr.)
23 Weston Carr (Gr./Sr.)
Tight End
87 Pat Freiermuth (So./So.)
83 Nick Bowers (Gr./Sr.)
82 Zack Kuntz (So./Fr.)
86 Brenton Strange (Fr./Fr.)
Left Tackle
53 Rasheed Walker (So./Fr.)
75 Des Holmes (Jr./So.)
72 Bryce Effner (So./Fr.)
Left Guard
74 Steven Gonzalez (Gr./Sr.)
73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)
72 Bryce Effner (So./Fr.)
Center
62 Michal Menet (Sr./Jr.)
73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)
68 Hunter Kelly (Sr./Jr.)
Right Guard
69 CJ Thorpe (Jr./So.) OR
73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)
55 Anthony Whigan (Jr./Jr.)
Right Tackle
71 Will Fries (Sr./Jr.)
75 Des Holmes (Jr./So.)
79 Caedan Wallace (Fr./Fr.)
Defense
Defensive End
18 Shaka Toney (Sr./Jr.)
28 Jayson Oweh (So./Fr.)
20 Adisa Isaac (Fr./Fr.)
Defensive Tackle
54 Robert Windsor (Gr./Sr.)
53 Fred Hansard (Jr./So.)
90 Damion Barber (Jr./So.)
Defensive Tackle
55 Antonio Shelton (Sr./Jr.)
93 PJ Mustipher (So./So.)
88 Judge Culpepper (So./Fr.)
Defensive End
99 Yetur Gross-Matos (Jr./Jr.)
34 Shane Simmons (Sr./Jr.)
49 Daniel Joseph (Sr./Jr.)
Will Linebacker
11 Micah Parsons (So./So.)
40 Jesse Luketa (So./So.)
10 Lance Dixon (Fr./Fr.)
Middle Linebacker
36 Jan Johnson (Gr./Sr.)
13 Ellis Brooks (Jr./So.)
40 Jesse Luketa (So./So.)
Sam Linebacker
6 Cam Brown (Sr./Sr.)
12 Brandon Smith (Fr./Fr.) OR
45 Charlie Katshir (So./Fr.)
Cornerback
5 Tariq Castro-Fields (Jr./Jr.)
2 Keaton Ellis (Fr./Fr.)
24 DJ Brown (Jr./So.)
Safety
17 Garrett Taylor (Gr./Sr.)
26 Jonathan Sutherland (Jr./So.)
48 C.J. Holmes (Jr./So.)
Safety
38 Lamont Wade (Jr./Jr.)
7 Jaquan Brisker (Jr./Jr.)
37 Drew Hartlaub (Jr./So.)
Cornerback
29 John Reid (Sr./Sr.)
19 Trent Gordon (So./Fr.) OR
8 Marquis Wilson (Fr./Fr.)
Special Teams
Kick Returner
1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)
4 Journey Brown (Jr./So.)
3 Ricky Slade (So./So.)
Punt Returner
1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)
5 Jahan Dotson (So./So.)
29 John Reid (Sr./Sr.)
Punter
93 Blake Gillikin (Sr./Sr.)
98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)
98 Bradley King (So./So.)
Kicker - Field Goal
92 Jake Pinegar (So./So.)
98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)
90 Rafael Checa (So./So.)
Kicker - Kickoff
98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)
92 Jake Pinegar (So./So.)
90 Rafael Checa (So./So.)
Holder
93 Blake Gillikin (Sr./Sr.)
15 Michael Shuster (Sr./Jr.)
98 Bradley King (So./So.)
Long Snapper
91 Chris Stoll (Jr./So.)
94 Joe Calcagno (Jr./So.)
42 Austin Sullivan (Fr./Fr.)
