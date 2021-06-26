3-2-1: Noah Cain, Sean Clifford, NIL, and a welcomed return to normalcy

BWI editor Nate Bauer wraps up the week that was for Penn State football in his weekly 3-2-1 feature. Beginning the week with an outstanding review for quarterback Sean Clifford, capping it with a full 7-on-7 camp event on the intramural fields on campus, and filled with personnel moves in between, there's plenty to discus. Without further ado:

Three things we learned

1) AJ Lytton is in, Nate Bruce is out The biggest and most immediately impactful news for the program this week came Friday when true freshman offensive lineman Nate Bruce was confirmed to have left the program. No reason was specified for Bruce's departure, but his move was confirmed by the program and made official with his removal from the official team roster. While the departure might not appear on the surface to be particularly consequential ahead of a 2021 season in which the Nittany Lions have a surplus of viable options to fill the two-deep, Bruce's initial performances in winter workouts create a bit of a sting for Penn State with his exit. "I will tell you this, the one that's going to be really interesting to watch is Nate Bruce," Franklin said in February. "Nate we had in camp a year ago and I know this sounds strange, but standing next to Landon (Tengwall), he makes Landon look small. Nate showed up at 344 pounds with very little fat on him. He's massive everywhere. "He tested extremely well with these guys when they showed up on campus. And we got him kind of partnered with Landon because Landon really knows how to work, and if Nate will figure that out, we think he has really high upside. He reminds me of the guards that we saw when I was in the SEC." Penn State is still expected to be at the 85 scholarship limit in 2021, however, thanks to the midweek addition of former Florida State and Rivals four-star cornerback A.J. Lytton. The nation's No. 73-ranked player in the Class of 2018, Lytton was also the No. 3-ranked prospect out of Maryland and the 11th overall corner in the country. His career with the Seminoles turning sour after his sophomore season in 2019, Lytton was removed from the program and, after a year away from the game, has resurfaced with his decision to join the Nittany Lion program. He's expected to land Penn State this weekend in advance of the start of the second summer session next week and be immediately eligible for the 2021 season.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZWVwIHRhYnMgb24gUGVubiBTdGF0ZSYjMzk7cyBwZXJzb25uZWwg bW92ZW1lbnQgdGhyb3VnaCB0aGUgMjAyMSBvZmZzZWFzb24sIHVwZGF0ZWQg dG8gcmVmbGVjdCB0aGUgbGF0ZXN0IG1vdmVtZW50IHdpdGggdGhpcyB3ZWVr 4oCZcyB0cmFuc2ZlciBpbnRvIHRoZSBwcm9ncmFtOjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9yTm1DbjNxS2lBIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vck5tQ24zcUtpQTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCbHVlIFdoaXRlIElsbHVzdHJhdGVkIChAQldJb25S aXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQldJb25SaXZh bHMvc3RhdHVzLzE0MDc3MjkyNjUzMzcwNDQ5OTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

2) Noah Cain is alive and well Penn State head coach James Franklin doesn't talk about injuries, he has established repeatedly through his seven seasons at the helm. That didn't prevent the program's social media team from dropping some significant news - at least for appearance's sake - in a pair of posts this week. In a short video clip released Tuesday afternoon of the Nittany Lions at work this summer, third-year running back Noah Cain makes a particularly striking appearance at the 17-second mark running through a drill. Injured and lost for the entirety of the 2020 season within Penn State's first possession of the year at Indiana last Oct. 24, Cain's status has been a frequent point of conversation with Franklin indicating confidence for his healthy return, but until this week, that had yet to be demonstrated publicly. An important component to a Nittany Lion running game that struggled last season in his absence, along with that of the devastating loss of Journey Brown before the start of the year, Cain's return will be critical to bolstering the position.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bbm90aGVyIGRheSBhdCB3b3JrLiDwn5GKIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XZUFyZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dlQXJlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vU1k2dUNIeWRLZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NZNnVDSHlkS2U8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGVubiBTdGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQFBlbm5TdGF0 ZUZiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5TdGF0 ZUZiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDA3NDM3NjU4ODU1NTE4MjEwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Interestingly, Cain's presence in Penn State football's social media feed didn't end Tuesday. Thursday evening, the running back was again front-and-center in an image next to quarterback Sean Clifford, this time running hills outside the Bryce Jordan Center with the rest of the team. Cain appears on the latest roster release at 5-foot-10, 237 pounds.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgaGlsbHMgaGF2ZSBleWVzICZhbXA7IHRoZXkgc2VlIHVzIHdv cmtpbmcuIPCfkq88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvV2VBcmU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNX ZUFyZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzBLcFB3bHByRjQiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8wS3BQd2xwckY0PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBlbm4g U3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBQZW5uU3RhdGVGYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZW5uU3RhdGVGYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQwODE5 ODA2MDE4MjczNjkwNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDI0LCAy MDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

3) It's nice to be back Penn State's recruiting camps haven't traditionally been my favorite events every summer (hey, it's tough to get a round of golf in on a day spent entirely filming high schoolers play 7-on-7) but this year was different. Though the Nittany Lions were able to hold recruiting events throughout the month of June thanks to the NCAA's relaxed restrictions regarding COVID-19 precautions, Friday marked the first time that the program could hold a big, buzzing, dare I say beautiful camp approximating year's past and, more important, "normalcy." With teams traveling throughout the region to participate, and the program hosting a handful of official visitors, the entire scene was, flatly, fun to take in. Penn State coaches hobnobbing with parents, the golf carts zipping around - none more tenaciously than James Franklin's blue-striped version, and the familiar screaming of high school coaches at one- or two-man officiating crews for not knowing the down; all of it marked a welcomed return from the obstacles and frustrations of the past 16 months.

7-on-7 teams filled the intramural fields - with Beaver Stadium looming in the background - all day Friday as Penn State held a massive on-campus recruiting event.

Two Questions

1) What's next for NIL and, more broadly, the NCAA as we know it? The week was an eventful one for the future of college athletics, beginning Monday with a critical Supreme Court decision coming down concurrent to a memorial from conference commissioners urging the NCAA to take a school-by-school approach to name, image, and likeness rules moving forward. Now, to be clear, the Supreme Court decision ruling in favor of Alston, decreeing that the NCAA cannot restrict its member institutions from providing "education-related" benefits to its student athletes,- is not directly related to the NIL issue. Rather, the decision sets the table for future lawsuits that could very much legally prevent the NCAA from upholding its vision of "amateurism" moving forward. With a July 1 date for laws in seven states prohibiting the NCAA from standing in the way of players earning off their names, images, and likenesses, and the organization apparently heading toward allowing schools to determine their individual rules for the issue, though, the impact on Penn State and beyond will soon become a reality. And Thursday evening, that took on its first actualization in practical terms within the Nittany Lions' locker room as Sean Clifford posted the following to his Instagram account:

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford announced his availability for marketing opportunities Thursday evening via Instagram. (Credit: Sean Clifford Instagram)

In other words, the teams are out of their locker rooms, they're on the field, the lights are on, the TV cameras are all ready, and the ball is about to be kicked off. The question, of course, is what are the rules of the game going to be? And at present, the reality is that there is no defined answer to that question on a national level, be it through the NCAA itself or on the federal level in terms of a law impacting every state and its institutions therein. Stay tuned.

2) Can Sean Clifford play as well this season as his midsummer "Flight School" performance might have indicated? We're not done with Clifford in this space, and Eric Galko, Director of Operations for the East-West Shrine Bowl, offered a big reason why earlier this week. Unequivocally, having taken in Clifford's two-day participation in QB guru Quincy Avery's "Flight School" in Atlanta last weekend, Galko was extremely complimentary of Clifford and the state of his game as the 2021 season approaches. “He looks great. He looks like a guy who's entering his third year as a starter and his fifth year at a college program,” Galko said by phone Monday. “I think the biggest takeaway I had was just how refined he is as a passer, from a drop-back standpoint, from a balance standpoint, from a running on the move standpoint. He just looks like he understands the why of the technique and the footwork, at all times, and even in practice. “And he's one of the few quarterbacks that I saw down there who was adapting what he was learning also to what his offense wants him to do, what his quarterback coach at Penn State wants him to do as well. It was a really impressive, ‘Hey, this kid has a real mastery or is working to have a mastery of what people want him to do, technique-wise and footwork-wise,’ and you can just see the dividends being paid of the accuracy, of the velocity, of all that stuff when he's under control the way he was playing.” What's that mean for Clifford as a little over two months separates him and the Nittany Lions from the first game of the 2021 season in Wisconsin on Sept. 4? Coming off a brutally challenging redshirt junior campaign last fall, but with an 11-2 debut season prefacing it, the answer there is very much still to be determined. But through an offseason that has repeatedly garnered votes of confidence for Clifford - be it the comments of Franklin, new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, teammates, or a scouting director for a postseason all-star game - all signs are pointing toward a bounce back campaign for the fifth-year senior and returning starter heading into his third year at the helm.

One Prediction: The shape of the NIL conversation will soon shift