It's been a hectic couple of weeks for James Franklin, his assistant coaches and the recruiting staff, but we're now at the end of what will go down as one of the busiest months ever in the world of Division I football recruiting. Since the start of the month, over 100 prospects took either an official or unofficial visit with the staff, and that doesn't include over 1,000 high school players who will camp with the staff by the time PSU's Underclassmen Challenge ends Sunday evening.

For this final weekend, Penn State is set to host 16 official visitors, the majority of whom are already committed. That list includes QB Drew Allar, TE Jerry Cross, Ath. Mehki Flowers, WR Anthony Ivey, OL Maleek McNeil, Saf. Tyrece Mills, QB Beau Pribula, WR Kaden Saunders and DE Ken Talley. In addition, they'll host seven prospects who are uncommitted, including a late addition to the visitor list that was only locked in yesterday.

Below, we go over those seven uncommitted prospects on official visits, plus a few others who are expected to take an unofficial visit today and tomorrow.