In 'Flight School' setting, Clifford demonstrates offseason improvement

Given Clifford’s showing during the 2020 season, one in which he struggled severely with turnovers through an 0-5 start that included his eventual benching, the signs of an off-season bounce-back will come as welcome news to the Nittany Lions. Having re-earned the confidence of head coach James Franklin through the rest of the season and into the winter and spring, Clifford’s name has often been identified as a steady and stabilizing force throughout the program this offseason. Acknowledging Clifford’s shortcomings last season, ultimately finishing with 152 completions on 251 attempts for 1,883 yards and 16 touchdowns, offset by his nine interceptions, Galko noted that the trajectory wasn’t particularly unusual for a second-year quarterback. “What always happens that second year you're a starter, whether you're in high school, college, or the NFL, more stuff gets put on your plate, and it's not always your fault when things are going wrong," Galko said. "Sometimes you have this quicksand mentality, that when something goes wrong, then I've got to fix it, I gotta make a play better. “So for me as an evaluator of quarterbacks especially, it's not about how poor you played last year. I think he would admit, and certainly, it's clear on film, that he struggled with some decision-making and timing and all that stuff, but I wouldn't hold that against him because of how he looked when he is, basically, more of a game manager and he's managing an offense in 2019. He certainly struggled a little bit when the offense needed to do a bit more in 2020. But that doesn't mean he can't do it. And I think putting that together and watching him this past weekend, I know he can put it all together footwork, technique-wise.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zZWFuY2xpZmYx ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ac2VhbmNsaWZmMTQ8L2E+IHdhcyBh IHN0YW5kb3V0IEhTIHJlY3J1aXQgd2hvIGxhbmRlZCBhdCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUGVublN0YXRlP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUGVublN0YXRlPC9hPiB3aXRo IGhpZ2ggZXhwZWN0YXRpb25zPGJyPjxicj5IZSBzdGFydGVkIGV2ZXJ5IGdh bWUgaW4g4oCYMTkgYW5kIGVtZXJnZWQgYXMgYSBoaWdobHkgaW1wcmVzc2l2 ZSBpbiBhbmQgb3V0IG9mIHRoZSBwb2NrZXQgcGFzc2VyPGJyPjxicj5IZSBz dHJ1Z2dsZWQgYSBiaXQgaW4g4oCYMjAsIGJ1dCBhcyBhIHRoaXJkLXllYXIg c3RhcnRlciwgYW5kIHdl4oCZcmUgZXhwZWN0aW5nIGEgdmVyeSBzdHJvbmcg eWVhciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZVc5QkdiWW9wQSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2VXOUJHYllvcEE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRXJpYyBHYWxr byAoQEVyaWNHYWxrbykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9F cmljR2Fsa28vc3RhdHVzLzE0MDY5NjM2NTA2NDkyODQ2MTI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK