The debate continues: Clifford, Penix argue 2-point conversion call

"It doesn't matter, I broke the plane," Penix begins in the video. "You were down though!" Clifford says, emphatically. With quarterback guru and instructor Sean McEvoy filming, and Penix rewatching the slow motion footage of the attempt, McEvoy offered to settle the debate, saying "It's down right there." Officially declared good by the officials, the play catapulted the Hoosiers to a 4-0 start and a No. 9 ranking, falling only once in the regular season to Ohio State before losing to Ole Miss in the Gator Bowl. The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, began a freewill from a preseason No. 8 ranking, losing their first five games before righting the ship to finish 4-5 on the year.

Beyond the good-natured fun, now nearly eight full months since the Nittany Lions' doomed 2020 campaign began with the wild upset loss in Bloomington, Clifford and Penix each offered glimpses of the high expectations that accompany their upcoming seasons. For Penix, considered one of the top returning quarterbacks in the Big Ten, the offseason's major story remains his recovery from a torn ACL that sidelined him past the Hoosiers' sixth game of the season. Clifford, meanwhile, stood out in his performance through the weekend, according to Shrine Bowl Director of Ops and Player Personnel, Erik Galko.

