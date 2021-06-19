For Nittany Lions' offseason, path to preparation steady in nature

Now five months into Yurcich’s tenure as Penn State’s new offensive coordinator, with six weeks of winter workouts and an official set of 15 spring practices in the books, the question for the Nittany Lions as July’s preseason camp approaches is how much progress has been made toward those ends. In the wake of a 2020 campaign in which the Nittany Lions finished 37th nationally in total offense (430.3 yards per game), but struggled scoring (29.8 points per game, a program-worst since 2015’s 101st-ranked 23.2 ppg), Penn State’s coaching staff is counting on plenty. Determined to have seen steady progress through the spring, then maintained through the summer months as the Nittany Lions largely work independently of the coaching staff on the field, Yurcich acknowledged that his expectations are not necessarily linear. “That's a great question. I think it's something, I think it's up, it's going to be maybe a little bit down, and it's up, it's down. But as long as it keeps on trending this way,” Yurcich said, pointing upward. “It may go up and then down, but then up, and then long as we're continuing to do this, that's what we want, the growth on an incline.”

Sean Clifford has shifted his sights to steady progress this offseason. (Mark Selders/Penn State Athletics)