Here's an updated look at Penn State's projected roster ahead of the 2021 season as we currently see it.

There are many, many caveats to this, however, given the nature of the NCAA's free year of eligibility granted to every participant during the 2020 season.

For our purposes, and based on what we've gathered Penn State's intentions to be, we are treating everyone as having used a year of eligibility or having taken a redshirt this past season. This is our best way to denote years in the program, but undoubtedly, there are going to be exceptions that occur for a small number of players given the rule for this season, and that should be expected to be the case not only this offseason as a few remaining scholarship members of the senior class decide their next steps, but, in fact, for the next handful of years.

Until an announcement is made otherwise from any of the members of Penn State's eight-man senior class, for the scholarship roster here we are presuming the entirety of the class as moving on. This, of course, can change and will be reflected if and when those decisions are announced.

A few other individual items to consider:

- We are noting Noah Cain with the sophomore class and as using a redshirt simply to indicate he'll be in his third year.

- We are indicating redshirts for the entirety of the true freshman class (and jucos) who did not see more than a few snaps during the 2020 season, though their eligibility will remain five years to play four.

- In other words, we are treating this as a completely normal "career advancement" in terms of eligibility, simply for the reason that an overwhelmingly small number of players will ultimately choose to spend six years in college football. There will undoubtedly be exceptions to this, but it should simply be noted that we do not anticipate in any manner this being the norm to emerge from this year's one-off.

- The NCAA has made clear that the 85-man scholarship limit will not be in effect in 2021. Penn State, in essence, could have signed a 25-person recruiting class if it had chosen to do so. The major caveat to this, however, is that the rules have not yet been established as to what the scholarship limit will be for the 2022 season. In many ways, this should offer some insight as to how and why programs will largely keep to the normal scholarship model if possible.

* denotes redshirt