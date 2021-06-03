With NIL details still to be sorted, Penn State taking 'holistic' approach

New name, image, and likeness rules are coming to college athletics soon. For Penn State specifically, though, the parameters of those impacts remain very much to be determined as a July 1 start date welcomes state-based laws to go into effect. Those states, and their varying laws, include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas at present, with more likely to come aboard through individual, state-by-state legislation. But without a clearly defined set of rules nationally, either through federal legislation or an NCAA-wide edict, the uncertainty is something Penn State has been preparing extensively to be ready to handle, AD Sandy Barbour said this week during the virtual Coaches Caravan. “We've always been preparing for many years our student-athletes as it relates to content and responsible behavior as it relates to social media,” Barbour explained. “So now we've just really broadened it more from an entrepreneurial standpoint. But I'll tell you this, for all those of you listening, like most things at Penn State, our 750,000 living alumni will be a huge advantage for us on this front.”

Will Penn State football players have in-stadium sponsorship opportunities? (Steve Manuel/BWI)

A talking point that has accompanied the statements of Penn State’s stakeholders throughout the growing reality of likely NIL rules changes, the Nittany Lion athletic department very much expects to position itself not for its local sponsorship opportunities in small-market State College, but rather as an opportunity for national exposure given its alumni base. How that comes to bear in practical terms is something that remains to be seen, both in what’s eventually permitted by law or NCAA rules but also in the form those opportunities take shape. Even for Penn State football head coach James Franklin, the challenges and hurdles to creating a fundamentally sound and coherent policy for NIL have been clear for quite some time. Speaking at a February 2020 press conference, in fact, Franklin expressed his skepticism about how the issue could be dealt with at an equitable scale. "I think a lot of times when we come up with these things, it's not as simplistic as we think," Franklin said. "Name, image and likeness, let's just do it because it's the right thing to do because we all focus on the one kid that had the YouTube channel. It's not that simple. There's a lot of issues and factors from it. I get both things."