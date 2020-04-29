Video: QB Christian Veilleux Throws at Rivals Camp
Future Penn State QB Christian Veilleux was a top performer at the past two regional camps in New Jersey. Watch those highlights, plus game footage from last season.
Penn State football added a major commitment to its Class of 2021 Wednesday in quarterback Christian Veilleux. A four-star prospect and member of the Rivals250, Veilleux is the highest-ranked quarterback to commit to the Nittany Lions since current starter Sean Clifford signed in the Class of 2017. Check him out here.
